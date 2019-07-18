Big update on former Universal Champion Finn Balor’s WWE future

Moments later, Finn Balor posted a tweet which said 'bye, bye' and that began rumours about him leaving the WWE brand. Often the officials punish superstars who are not open to a contract extension with the company by taking away their titles. Balor's reign was lackluster anyway and that further enhanced talks about his departure.

Bye bye 👋 pic.twitter.com/1E2Oa3qHeh — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) 15 July 2019

The good news is that 'the extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things' will not leave the WWE anytime soon. But he will be away from the scene for sometime and thereby we may not see him on TV for weeks to come. However, his break may not be starting straight away, as per recent reports.

Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to give an update on this and they report that the former Intercontinental Champion asked for some time-off from the WWE, who have granted him the break after Summerslam. So, he is set to continue competing for a couple of months now. But they have agreed to drop a valuable name like him from TV on one condition.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE management wanted Finn Balor to work at Summerslam and put over the returning Bray Wyatt. This is why the 'Eater of the World' targeted him on this past episode of Monday Night Raw and dropped him down with a Sister Abigail. It must have planted seeds to book these two in a match at the biggest event of the summer on August 11th.

Wyatt is expected to be a sure-shot winner in this match and will send Finn Balor into a hiatus as the latter is reportedly fed up with his WWE schedule. If he gets time-off for a couple of months then Clash of Champions PPV in September will be the place and time when he returns. Balor is likely to come back when we reach 2019 fall, at a point when Smackdown will move to Fox Sports.

This absence from WWE TV is the sole reason that Finn Balor has lost the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules. There was no point to keep him as the champion as WWE could not execute a long-term story involving him. This came as a blessing for Nakamura who found a way to return to TV as the mid-card champion and his first title defense should happen against Ali at Summerslam.