BoneYard to Champion vs Champion - Top 5 WWE matches of 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins – WWE Championship (Money in the Bank, May 10)

Drew McIntyre slew the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 36 to cement his spot as the top babyface of the roster but it may haven't been possible if the top heel Seth Rollins wouldn't put him over. This 'tour de force' between the King of Claymore Country and The Monday Night Messiah was much-needed to happen for the champion at WWE Money in the Bank.

The two titans delivered a jaw-dropping showdown where the veteran Rollins put McIntyre through tests with every move his arsenal has to offer. A thunderous Superplex/Falcon Arrow combination almost took the title away and so did distractions from Murphy. But in the end, McIntyre absorbed it all before finally executing the Claymore Kick that marked a fitting start to his lengthy title run.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship (WrestleMania 36, April 5)

This lineup itself was a historic battle for a couple of reasons where it was the first time a Royal Rumble winner opted to go after an NXT championship instead of any main roster titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Thus, for the first time ever, one of the black-and-gold brand's titles was defended at WrestleMania marking Rhea Ripley's debut at the Show of Shows and she didn't disappoint, at all.

The 23-year-old drenched everything she has to offer while going toe-to-toe with the standard-bearer of the Women's Division. But ultimately, The Nightmare's brute force fell short due to a bruised leg that allowed Flair to capitalize with the Figure-eight Leglock submission move. The Queen made history clinching her 12th title in WWE but not before Ripley earned her respect.

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash, June 14)

WWE pre-labelled this match as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever and did necessary arrangements to live up to the promotional hypes. The sound system echoed the voice of the late great Howard Finkel to have a great start to the contest and the performers didn't disappoint.

The two former world champions having twenty-five reigns with the belts wrote a chapter that could be learning lessons for professional wrestling rookies.

The best thing about this match was that Edge and Randy Orton did it in classic style maintaining all the rule book that the squared circle has to offer. For over 40 minutes, the copybook-style match went down where they traded moves including tributes to icons of the industry.

The unbelievable pace of the match was finally stopped when Orton decided to deliver a low-blow to his old nemesis, out of desperation. A Punt Kick followed, next leaving the Rated R Superstar in no condition to respond to the referee's three-count.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36, April 4)

The concept of cinematic matches in WWE was born with this one which may always remain as the father of them, too.

After all, it marked the end of The Undertaker's career, knowingly or unknowingly and he wasn't going away without maintaining his golden standard. The bang of the drums in Metallica's "Now That We're Dead" brought back nostalgia for WWE Universe as The American Badass appeared on their TV screen to settle the personal issues with AJ Styles.

For the next twenty-five minutes, an adventurous flick aired on the WWE Network which had everything in it. The Undertaker took out an army of druids, was put down by Styles and his Good Brothers, made his unforgettable visual presence by suddenly appearing behind The Phenomenal One atop a tractor, and then finally gave the thunderous Chokeslam to Styles off the rooftop signalling the end.

A big kick summoned Rest In Peace for Styles while The Deadman rode off to his career's sunset in style with Metallica's suitable background score.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns - Non-title Champion vs Champion Match (Survivor Series, November 22)

Legendary Bubba Ray Dudley recently mentioned that Reigns vs McIntyre was something that today's pro-wrestling world desperately needs of. They fought without any stakes but then again what could be a better reason than protecting their own pride. By the end of the bout, they left every reason on why this Clash of the Titans should happen, over and over, again.

Drew McIntyre was out to prove that he's way more than just a solid "No. 2" in this breathtaking battle. After the initial domination by the WWE Champion, Reigns took advantage by sending him to the ring post and then uncorking two back to back spears.

To his disbelief, The Scottish Psychopath not only kicked out but also hit back with blistering Glasgow Kiss and then a Future-Shock DDT. McIntyre then applied Kimura Lock to get some serious damage done to his opponent and Jey Uso had to come into play.

The distraction allowed Reigns to connect with his innovative headbutt low-blow after which McIntyre was struck by a superkick from The Big Dog's cousin. The Head of The Table had no problem to apply the Guillotine Submission hold that he attempted and failed on earlier occasions.

McIntyre didn't tap out but he passed out which is the reason the referee declared Reigns as the winner. As The King of Claymore Country quoted, Reigns may have 'won the battle' but he would 'win the war' when they cross paths, again.