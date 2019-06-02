Brock Lesnar to cash-in MITB contract on WWE Raw, opponent revealed

Brock Lesnar promised that he will announce his decision about the Money in the Bank cash-in on the bygone edition of WWE Raw. But he didn't do that as he cited the one-year timespan available to him. Furthermore, he poked fun at the champions treating the MITB briefcase as a Boombox with customized design which also appeared to be disrespectful to the WWE officials.

The misbehavior of the beast incarnate did not sit well with both the WWE and Universal Champion which forced the Raw commissioner to take a step against him. However, he may not leave a chance for Stephanie to do something after coming up with the latest update through Paul Heyman. WWE.com also confirmed the cash-in will happen when the WWE’s flagship show airs from Austin, Texas this coming Monday Night.

However, there’s still a catch to it as pointed out by WWE’s official website,

“There is still some suspense at play here. Heyman did not specify when The Beast would be cashing in, only that it would occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, "at a time of (Lesnar's) choosing." Still, that doesn't mean the title is Brock's for the taking. Rollins is one of the only men to crack the code of defeating Lesnar, and with the champion at least having some specifics to work with, his chances of a repeat are higher than Heyman and Lesnar are likely willing to admit. Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

We should note that Brock Lesnar is a prizefighter who only wrestles on special occasions. He has not been in a single match on Monday Night Raw since 2002. So in case, he does lace up his boots and the match bell is rung, it would be an exceptional case. Maybe there’s a lot of drama still left to be unfolded on the go-home edition of Super ShowDown which could change the entire complexion of Universal Championship match on June 7th.

Dude “won” his MITB contract without even participating in a match. Now is “cashing it in” via his advocate on social media. Who even is @BrockLesnar anymore? Hope you’re not lying Paul; bring this goon to Raw so I can stomp out what’s left of him. https://t.co/hFEexksp1t — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2019

For now, Seth Rollins has his eyes set for the next challenge waiting in the form of Baron Corbin at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view event. But The Conqueror targeting him back could put the Universal title reign in sheer jeopardy. But that did not stop him from firing back at Paul Heyman on Twitter with a savage reply. Could he stomp down the head of the beast, once again? We have to wait until Raw comes live on Monday.