English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brock Lesnar to cash-in MITB contract on WWE Raw, opponent revealed

By Raja
Brock Lesnar (image courtesy WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 2: Stephanie McMahon’s warning to Brock Lesnar may have worked as a tonic as he finally stopped toying with the fans or superstars about his Money in the Bank contract. In a video message posted on Twitter, his advocate general Paul Heyman confirmed to the WWE Universe that the championship contract would be exercised on this upcoming episode of WWE Raw. Seth Rollins is his chosen opponent and that has left no room for any surprise element during the cash-in.

Brock Lesnar promised that he will announce his decision about the Money in the Bank cash-in on the bygone edition of WWE Raw. But he didn't do that as he cited the one-year timespan available to him. Furthermore, he poked fun at the champions treating the MITB briefcase as a Boombox with customized design which also appeared to be disrespectful to the WWE officials.

The misbehavior of the beast incarnate did not sit well with both the WWE and Universal Champion which forced the Raw commissioner to take a step against him. However, he may not leave a chance for Stephanie to do something after coming up with the latest update through Paul Heyman. WWE.com also confirmed the cash-in will happen when the WWE’s flagship show airs from Austin, Texas this coming Monday Night.

However, there’s still a catch to it as pointed out by WWE’s official website,

“There is still some suspense at play here. Heyman did not specify when The Beast would be cashing in, only that it would occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, "at a time of (Lesnar's) choosing." Still, that doesn't mean the title is Brock's for the taking. Rollins is one of the only men to crack the code of defeating Lesnar, and with the champion at least having some specifics to work with, his chances of a repeat are higher than Heyman and Lesnar are likely willing to admit. Tune in to Raw this Monday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

We should note that Brock Lesnar is a prizefighter who only wrestles on special occasions. He has not been in a single match on Monday Night Raw since 2002. So in case, he does lace up his boots and the match bell is rung, it would be an exceptional case. Maybe there’s a lot of drama still left to be unfolded on the go-home edition of Super ShowDown which could change the entire complexion of Universal Championship match on June 7th.

For now, Seth Rollins has his eyes set for the next challenge waiting in the form of Baron Corbin at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view event. But The Conqueror targeting him back could put the Universal title reign in sheer jeopardy. But that did not stop him from firing back at Paul Heyman on Twitter with a savage reply. Could he stomp down the head of the beast, once again? We have to wait until Raw comes live on Monday.

More BROCK LESNAR News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 5 - June 2 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: brock lesnar wwe raw wwe
Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue