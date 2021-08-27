Brock Lesnar under WWE contract until 2023; Update on first match after return

As seen at SummerSlam 2021, the 'alpha male’ of this generation’s WWE roster appeared at the end of the pay-per-view to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, right after the champion retained over John Cena. This marked his first appearance since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Reports claimed, thereafter that his last contract expired in the summer of 2020. In an update from Fightful Select, Lesnar has signed a new WWE contract which is believed to be for “roughly a year and a half.”

It means that this latest deal should carry him through early 2023, possibly until WrestleMania 39, scheduled to go down at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The new contract will allow Brock Lesnar to perform in at least 8 matches while the report noted that the terms of the contract are 'open to change with further negotiations.’

The first match under Lesnar’s new WWE contract is expected to be against Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, with Paul Heyman playing a big part in the build. There is no confirmation on when this mega bout but it could take place at WWE Crown Jewel in October in Saudi Arabia.

In more news about the top WWE Superstar, he is set to be a babyface on the WWE SmackDown roster. This has already been strongly speculated after he returned to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (the top-most heel of the WWE roster). Now, PWInsider reports that he will firmly be portraying a babyface character on TV.

If that’s the case then it would be the first time that Lesnar will be booked as a babyface for the company since his debut in 2002. The WWE website roster still has Lesnar listed as a RAW Superstar, as of this writing but he is likely to be shifting on the blue brand, following this latest return.

Lesnar is being teased for an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, but WWE has not confirmed that. If he does appear then this would be his first Friday night appearance since November 1, 2019.