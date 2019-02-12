Charlotte replaces Becky Lynch in WWE Wrestlemania 35 headliner

Last night was not supposed to end the way it ended for Becky Lynch as she responded positively to the McMahons' demands. But still, The Boss decided to take away the biggest match of her career without a valid reason.

WWE Raw opened with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon who came out to cut a promo on Elimination Chamber. They were soon interrupted by Becky Lynch who appeared on the show for a second straight week.

The first couple of WWE demanded an apology from Becky Lynch after they lifted her suspension. As expected, the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble winner was reluctant to apologize and that forced Triple H to make a tough decision. He gave Becky Lynch the next three hours to reconsider her decision. And warned her that her match against Ronda Rousey will be canceled if she fails to reply.

Becky Lynch received advice from a number of WWE Raw superstars and decided to change her mind. She final said Sorry to both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. But she refused to shake hands with them and that forced Vince McMahon to come out to make a huge announcement.

The Chairman of the Board saw the unprofessional behavior of Becky Lynch as a big issue. Hence, he extended the suspension for sixty more days and as that will surpass the date of Wrestlemania 35. So for the first time ever, a Royal Rumble winner will not perform in the chosen championship match.

Charlotte Flair was introduced as the expected replacement by McMahon. Moments later, WWE.com confirmed The Baddest Woman on the Planet vs. The Queen for the title match at the grandest stage of them all,

“The Man is out, and The Queen is in. In a shocking turn of events, Mr. McMahon removed Becky Lynch from the WrestleMania Raw Women’s Title Match that she earned on the strength of her Royal Rumble Match victory, and Charlotte Flair has been handpicked to take her place. Tune in to WrestleMania to see whether Charlotte can take the Raw Women’s Title from Rousey when The Showcase of the Immortals streams live Sunday, April 7, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”