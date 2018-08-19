Closed-door meeting at WWE Summerslam to determine Brock Lesnar’s fate

There is a lot of fan backlash going on around the title-holder for his absence. The general manager of Monday Night Raw has already certified him to be the worst Universal Champion of all time. But speculations are also up about Brock Lesnar going to the UFC following Summerslam.

So the public is vested into this contest despite the hatred towards either of the competitors of this matchup. Contract negotiations with Brock Lesnar can alter the course of not only WWE and but also the sports entertainment. For the first time, we might get a two-sport champion.

As noted by Paul Heyman on a number of occasions, Brock Lesnar is eyeing to be WWE Universal and UFC heavyweight champion at the same time. Even the WWE creative team considering the same to happen. Currently, backstage officials are discussing the same and a final outcome will be received on the day of Summerslam.

Joe Peisich recently gave an update about the situation on the Barnburner’s Fired Up podcast. He stated that a closed-door meeting is set before Summerslam commences. McMahon should preside over things in this session that will decide the fate of the beast incarnate in the WWE.

Needless to say that this meeting will also determine the match result for the Universal Championship. So we can't say yet that Roman Reigns is coming out as a clear winner from this main event match. Here are the updates from the source, (via Ringsidenews.com)

“Apparently Sunday around 4 o’clock, Brock Lesnar will have a closed-door meeting with the head honchos, maybe Stephanie, Triple H, Vince, or whatever. I don’t know what that meeting’s about. But, if he retains the title you can expect Brock Lesnar will be working for both WWE and UFC.”

“He is having and I’ve been told this by three sources, he’s having a closed-door meeting with the head honchos of WWE hours before his matchup with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.”

WWE Universe will not like the fact if Brock Lesnar keeps the strap around his waist. A part-timer champion is not someone they want to see. But it's certainly a 'best for business' kind of deal for the WWE.

Making Brock Lesnar a WWE & UFC champion at the same time will open the door for a lucrative deal that they cannot deny. It would garner tons of attention and money for them. So Roman Reigns might have to wait a long time to pick up his first Universal title.