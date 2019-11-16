Dog Collar & first-ever female TLC tag match rumoured for WWE TLC

The official announcement regarding this gimmick-based show is yet to be made on behalf of the company. But the promotions around the show have already begun that hints at least two interesting matches will be there on the match card.

The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is advertising three matches for the December 15 event to make it a sell-out.

Perhaps the most attractive match of the evening will be the first-ever Women's TLC Tag Team Match where Asuka and Kairi Sane defends their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Alongside this, Bobby Lashley will compete against Rusev to continue their feud whereas Roman Reigns will also compete in another TLC matchup on the night against Baron Corbin. However, the stipulation could change as per the latest reports from a reliable source. WWE may be bringing back an old school gimmick to raise interest among the audience.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the stipulation for Reigns vs. Corbin is yet to be finalized. Officials are now considering these two to feature in a Dog Collar Match. Backstage plans may go on in due course before the final confirmation will be out via WWE's weekly programming of SmackDown.

A Dog Collar match forces the two concerned superstars to wrestle in a situation where a dog-lash kind rope will be tied around their neck. It might look similar to the Strap Match rules where a superstar can win via pinfall or submission. Also, he can touch all the four corners with his opponent down in the ring to be declared as the winner by the referee. Perhaps, this kind of matchup will bring a fitting end to the ongoing feud between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin in the December PPV.

Speaking of WWE TLC, the match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley was moved to this event from the original schedule of Survivor Series that takes place at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois on November 24th. A pretty good reason was cited by wrestlingINC.com as to why the rivalry will be stretched to the final PPV event of the year.

"Rusev vs. Lashley was moved from there to TLC because of the feeling that the show is already overloaded because of the 15-person Elimination Matches with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown teams, that in theory would have to go 10 to 14 falls each, with at least some quick eliminations. Current plans call for Rusev vs. Lashley to be a non-stipulation match at TLC."