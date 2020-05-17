English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dwayne The Rock Johnson says he is proud of daughter Simone for joining WWE

By

Los Angeles, May 17: WWE superstar-turned Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock says it's a proud moment for him to see his daughter Simone following in his footsteps and join WWE.

Johnson, who had a long career in professional wrestling before becoming a Hollywood star, said Simone, 18, will be the youngest signee in the history of WWE.

"She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind," Johnson told Jimmy Fallon via video chat on "The Tonight Show".

"First of all, I mean, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company, by the way," he added.

Johnson, who shares Simone with former spouse Dany Garcia, said his daughter started training at the age of 16.

"She was working her a** off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, I'm very, very proud of her."

WWE had announced in February that Simone has officially signed with the company. She is the fourth generation from her family to join pro-wrestling. The Rock, was a 10-time world champion, while her late grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, were both inducted into the Hall of Fame.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe the rock
Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue