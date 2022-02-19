Elimination Chamber 2022: WWE adds stipulation to Ronda Rousey’s match

Bengaluru,
Feb.
19:
As
per
WWE’s
confirmation,
Ronda
Rousey
will
have
one
hand
tied
behind
her
back
in
the
women’s
division
tag
team
match
announced
for
WWE
Elimination
Chamber
Specials.
A contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair tag team matchup went down during the Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.
It was Deville who brought up Rousey’s interview following last week’s Smackdown where she claimed to beat Deville with one hand tied behind her back.
Being a WWE Official herself, Deville approached WWE higher-ups with the stipulation which was approved. It was then confirmed that Rousey will indeed have one hand tied behind her back at Elimination Chamber.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet also didn’t oppose the stipulation as she plans on proving her claim, true. Deville was judo-thrown by Rousey, two weeks ago to get hurt in a kayfabe way and it seems like she will still have her arm wrapped through a sling during the upcoming tag team match at Elimination Chamber.
Speaking of the event, Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that a lot of “twists and turns” will be waiting for us. He didn’t exactly reveal what those surprises would be and how those could affect things in WWE storyline.
It's ON tomorrow at #WWEChamber!#SmackDown @RondaRousey @NaomiWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/VVWpzCt7jr— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022
TONIGHT: Don't miss #WWEChamber LIVE at 10:30 PM (IST) on @SonySportsNetwk & #WWENetworkOnSonyLIV @SonyLIV! @SPN_Action pic.twitter.com/ns5LyNMfg5— WWE India (@WWEIndia) February 19, 2022
WWE
Hall
of
Famer
Bill
Goldberg
vs.
Roman
Reigns
(c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre
Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back in the match.
Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
