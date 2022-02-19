English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Elimination Chamber 2022: WWE adds stipulation to Ronda Rousey’s match

By

Bengaluru, Feb. 19: As per WWE’s confirmation, Ronda Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back in the women’s division tag team match announced for WWE Elimination Chamber Specials.

A contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair tag team matchup went down during the Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was Deville who brought up Rousey’s interview following last week’s Smackdown where she claimed to beat Deville with one hand tied behind her back.

Being a WWE Official herself, Deville approached WWE higher-ups with the stipulation which was approved. It was then confirmed that Rousey will indeed have one hand tied behind her back at Elimination Chamber.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet also didn’t oppose the stipulation as she plans on proving her claim, true. Deville was judo-thrown by Rousey, two weeks ago to get hurt in a kayfabe way and it seems like she will still have her arm wrapped through a sling during the upcoming tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking of the event, Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that a lot of “twists and turns” will be waiting for us. He didn’t exactly reveal what those surprises would be and how those could affect things in WWE storyline.



But with Wrestlemania 38 right around the corner, WWE is likely to leave no stones unturned to make the most impact around the event. At this point, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title is set for the Biggest Event of the Year.

In an update, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso noted that Lesnar is expected to leave the Saudi Arabia show with the WWE Title. Hence, Lesnar vs. Reigns will be a Title vs. Title matchup at 'Mania.



WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event takes place on February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Check out the match card for the show:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last in this match where the winner will receive a title match for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back in the match.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Comments

MORE WWE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 15:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 19, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments