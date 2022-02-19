Elimination Chamber 2022: WWE adds stipulation to Ronda Rousey’s match

But with Wrestlemania 38 right around the corner, WWE is likely to leave no stones unturned to make the most impact around the event. At this point, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title is set for the Biggest Event of the Year.In an update, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso noted that Lesnar is expected to leave the Saudi Arabia show with the WWE Title. Hence, Lesnar vs. Reigns will be a Title vs. Title matchup at 'Mania.WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event takes place on February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Check out the match card for the show:Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE TitleBrock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title ShotDoudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa BlissBianca Belair will enter last in this match where the winner will receive a title match for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)



RAW Women’s Title Match



WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)



SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match



The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)



Falls Count Anywhere Match



Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre



Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair



Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back in the match.



Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz