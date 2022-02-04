Elimination Chamber 2022: WWE Legend to return and challenge Roman Reigns for title?

According to the reports from Fightful Select, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is all set to return to the storylines who will also be wrestling at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event in Saudi Arabia, later this month.

As revealed by the source, the current plan calls for Goldberg to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with the Universal Title hanging in the balance.

The Spear vs. Spear fantasy warfare was originally scheduled to happen at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but Roman withdrew himself from the match due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a hiatus that would last for a few months.

In his absence, Goldberg would go on to drop the Universal Title at 'Mania 36 to Braun Strowman. Roman returned to the ring in August 2020, captured the title at Payback on August 30 of that year and he’s since been the champion on the Smackdown brand.

Goldberg reportedly underwent knee surgery after his Crown Jewel 2021 win over Bobby Lashley. He also stated in late December that he needs to get done with a shoulder surgery which would be performed after he’s done with in-ring competition.

The 55-year-old superstar previously stated in the interviews that he had one more match left on his WWE contract, however, he’s signed to WWE through 2023.

WWE originally signed him in two matches per year contract, but speculations state that the deal was modified since he worked in three matches in 2021. The latest report also noted that backstage belief is that his contract will be up after this appearance at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Speaking of the premium live event set for February 19, a new match has been added to the card of the show where Smackdown tag team champions The Usos will defend against the number-one contenders The Viking Raiders.

The current match card for the show stands as follows:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)