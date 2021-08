Eurosport to broadcast WWE rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) shows in India

This partnership between Eurosport and AEW will give viewers in India spectacular weekly wrestling programs jam-packed with action and the unexpected twists and turns.

A lot of superstars have jumped ship from WWE to AEW and the news of the promotion that was founded in 2019 making it's entry to Indian TV will frustrate the WWE creative, who have presented a lot of dull events recently.

As for AEW, fans throughout India will have a robust selection of high-octane offerings from the promotion's portfolio. Eurosport India will begin airing AEW's weekly flagship show, AEW DYNAMITE, starting on this Independence Day i.e. 15th August.

On August 15, AEW's newest show, AEW RAMPAGE, will make its debut on Eurosport India. AEW RAMPAGE will be an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars showcasing their athleticism, charisma and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling.

The gripping one-hour show, which will take place in different cities across the U.S. each week bringing new content, matchups and personalities to fans every Saturday and Sunday in India.

In addition, Eurosport India will be broadcasting AEW's wildly popular pay-per-view events including September's highly-anticipated ALL OUT as well as four new professional wrestling specials annually.

Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President - Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India said:"Pro-wrestling is a sport that every kid in India has grown up watching, and its popularity is on the rise.

"Eurosport has always believed in building communities and bringing quality content for passionate fans. AEW, in a short period, has grown rapidly and this partnering with AEW allows us to bring to our fans some of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling world-thus strengthening our commitment of bringing world-class action to fans."

"In less then two years since launching AEW DYNAMITE, we've started a professional wrestling revolution," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW.

"Through our partnership with Eurosport India, we're looking forward to showcasing the best professional wrestling that fans in India demand and deserve.

"We were an instant success in the U.S., and now fans across the world are discovering AEW, feeling refreshed and excited about professional wrestling again. We can't wait for fans in India to experience our dynamic storytelling, high-flying action and incredible roster of global stars and homegrown talent on a weekly basis."

AEW features a world-class roster of diverse male and female professional wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years.

AEW is headlined by Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley.

The roster alse features stars such as Christian Cage, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Matt Hardy, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, FTR, Orange Cassidy, Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Scorpio Sky, and many more.

There are rumours that top WWE stars like Daniel Bryan, CM Punk and Bray Wyatt could be headed to the promotion soon as well. So, lets wait and watch.

Apart from Eurosport and Eurosport HD, AEW fans in India can also stream their favourite new wrestling promotion's events on discovery+.

Source: Media Release