Exclusive: Bayley reveals career-favourite WWE moment, feeling jealous about Trish vs Flair & more

At present, she is the Smackdown Women's Champion who is set to perform on one of the biggst WWE weekends of the year. This Sunday marks the return of the extravaganza known as Summerslam with its 32nd edition where Bayley will defend her title against the high-flying Ember Moon. Ahead of one of the toughest battles of her career, The Hugger had a sitdown with MyKhel where she responded to a few questions that includes her opining on the dream match between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus.

The first woman to hold the NXT, Raw, Smackdown and women's tag titles was asked to pick the best moment of her career at first. She hesitated a bit but chose two predictable matches that redefined the women's division. The infamous 2015 Iron-Woman match from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn against Sasha Banks and the inaugural tag team title match inside the Elimination Chamber were on top of her list,

"It's really hard to pick....but the NXT TakeOver match with Sasha Banks...and the tag titles match, the whole Elimination Chamber match was special.... It's not because of winning the match but it's the reason why those tag titles actually came about. So, these are the two moments that I'm very proud of."

The host moved to the next question that was a bit interesting since it was about the 'Clash of the Titans' on this Sunday at Summerslam 2019 between the returning Trish and Charlotte Flair. Once WWE broke the news of Trish making an apperance on Smackdown before the PPV, it was Bayley who requested to defend her championship against the legend. However, WWE booked the Flair-girl to take on the returnee. So does this leave the champion with a bitter taste? Check out her answer,

"I was kind of jealous (of Flair getting the match)... I told myself, why I did not choose Trish as my opponent... It could happen unless it was for Moon... For me, I was happy to have her around. She was amazing to help us. So I'm just happy that she's there. And one day, I'll get my match with Trish, Lita or both. This has to happen."

Bayley also picked Trish Stratus to be the winner of this mega warfare set for August 11. Trish, perhaps, is competing in her final wrestling battle, as per recent social media updates. So it's doubtful whether the current Smackdown women's champ can ever get to compete against her idol.

Meanwhile, Bayley was also asked to choose her favorite brand between Raw, Smackdown and NXT. Tagged with this was her opinion about Wild Card Rule used in current WWE programming that allows superstars to make cross-brand appearances. She responded picking up the blue brand as her favorite,

"I'll go with Smackdown because that's my show. It has a different feel so I'm gonna definitely say Smackdown....and the Wild Card Rule is fun, it's cool. I just wish there's one or two superstars here and there....sometimes it's all of them. They're just combining it."

The 2-time women's champion seemed excited about facing Ember Moon which is going to be her Summerslam debut. She missed the previous two occasions and so does want to make this one a memorable encounter. Although she has not faced Ember Moon much, they are looking forward to tear the house down with a high-octane match. We'll see if the underdog among the three women's division matches set for the PPV can really overshadow the other two, as stated by the champ.