Extreme Rules 2022: Huge “I Quit” & Ladder Match announced for WWE PLE

In the main event of Raw, Matt Riddle got the win over Damian Priest via a jumping knee and a roll-up. Judgment Day - Priest, Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik then carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro.

After Priest hit Riddle with the South of Heaven, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada,

The Rated-R Superstar cut Priest and Balor in halves with two huge spears. Edge then took the mic and cut a passionate promo to issue the challenge for Extreme Rules.

"You have tried to finish me over and over, but I always come back. Even if it takes nine years, I always come back! I never quit. And Finn, I have a challenge for you. For the first time ever, Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit Match at Extreme Rules."

After suffering an attack from Judgment Day, a couple of weeks ago, Edge was written off WWE TV. Several reports suggested that he could be kept off for at least a couple of months, but then WWE unveiled a poster of Extreme Rules with Edge on it to confirm that the veteran will be a part of it.

In another major announcement around the PLE, the RAW Women's Championship match between the champion, Bianca Belair and Bayley will be a Ladder Match.

The opening segment of Raw saw Bayley challenging Bianca to a Ladder match for the RAW Women's Championship which was accepted, right away. Bayley pinned Belair in a non-title tag team match at Clash at the Castle to earn the championship match opportunity.

The 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event takes place Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The updated card for the show is given below:

- Extreme Rules Match For The SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

- Ladder Match For The RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

- "I Quit" Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

- Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

- Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)