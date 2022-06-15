English
Extreme Rules 2022 set for Philadelphia return; Updated WWE PLE schedule

By

Bengaluru, June 15: Extreme Rules, the October WWE Network Specials is returning to its origin, this year. As per WWE’s announcement, the event will be hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, later this year.

The city of Brotherly Love was the home for Paul Heyman’s Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) which happened to be the stomping grounds for some of the most infamous hardcore matches in professional wrestling history.

Later, Vince McMahon took over the brand and dissolved it with the WWE to give birth to this Extreme Rules concept which was later converted into a gimmick-based pay-per-view event.

This year’s Extreme Rules yearly edition will go down from the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 8. WWE’s announcement also noted that tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM ET via the venue’s official website.



As per the tradition of Extreme Rules, a number of matches take place on that night under “extreme” stipulations like a Tables Match, Ladders Match, or even an Eye for an Eye match. Then an Extreme Rules Match generally headlines the event where WWE performers basically receive a “No-DQ plus Anything Goes” capacity.

This will be the second time only that an Extreme Rules broadcast will emanate from Philly’s Wells Fargo Center as the promotion previously presented the 2019 installment of the premium live event from the same venue.

On that night, Brock Lesnar became the Universal Champion in the main event match by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on the former champion, Seth Rollins. It was also the same night that The Undertaker had his final match in front of a live audience.

In more news, this will also be the first time that a WWE premium live event will be hosted in Philadelphia since Elimination Chamber in March 2020. It was WWE’s last major event before the COVID-19 global pandemic forced the company to produce PPVs and weekly TV shows from a closed-set environment.



Following Extreme Rules 2022 confirmation, the updated WWE Premium Live Event schedule for the rest of the year stands as follows:

* July 2 – WWE Money In The Bank – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

* July 30 – WWE SummerSlam – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

* September 3 – WWE Clash at the Castle – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

* October 8 – WWE Extreme Rules – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

* November 5 – WWE Crown Jewel – Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (to be confirmed)

* November 26 – WWE Survivor Series – TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:30 [IST]
