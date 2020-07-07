'Eye for an Eye' and a title match announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Last night’s show saw Mysterio and Kevin Owens teaming up against Rollins and Murphy in a tag match where the winning team got to pick the stipulation for Extreme Rules. Dominik distracted Murphy by raking into the eye when the referee wasn't watching and thus allowed his father to execute a 619. He followed up with a Frogsplash to pick up the win.

The Master of the 619 then announced that said he wants to pick Rollins' eye out at the upcoming PPV event just like Rollins tried to hurt him before causing and a gruesome eye injury that cost months of his career.

AN EYE FOR AN EYE. 👁@reymysterio decided on one SHOCKING stipulation for his match with @WWERollins at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ln0SKWKyZu — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

F4WOnline reported prior to WWE Raw that WWE inserted some dangerous eye stunts in the feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins’ storyline for a reason as they're set to battle for their eyes at Extreme Rules. This is one night of the year where matches take place under different capacities.

“An Eye For An Eye” is the latest stipulation to be introduced in WWE programme that reportedly allows the winner to take out the opponent's eye once the match is over. WWE went beyond limits in the past but pushing the boundaries in this PG Era was somewhat unexpected. But then again a fresh setup for the match is going to be a sure-shot attraction for the audience.

In another stipulation news for Extreme Rules, Dolph Ziggler has the privilege to choose a gimmick match for his title shot against Drew McIntyre. But he announced during RAW that he won't reveal it until it's time for the show. The show-off reaffirmed in a promo that the stipulation will be a secret until it's time for the match, itself.

United States Title match was also confirmed for Extreme Rules on Raw where MVP announced that he will be challenging the champion Apollo Crews for the title. Apollo wasn't present on this week's RAW to sell a kayfabe attack by Bobby Lashley from last week that came after MVP's non-title victory. Meanwhile, MVP also revealed a newly designed United States Title belt design during tonight's RAW episode.

That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

"The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view takes place on July 19 that goes down from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is as follows,

WWE Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women's Title Match: WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Eye For An Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins