Final entrant for MITB 2018 decided on WWE Smackdown Live

To take that spot, the general manager of Smackdown had announced a dream match between Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe as the main event of the night. The winner of this contest was set to join the other seven in the MITB ladder match as the last and final entrant.

The WWE Universe was fired up to witness the bout, but never came to reality. Last night’s show from Raleigh, North Carolina kicked off with Samoa Joe in the ring where he had a confrontation with Daniel Bryan to add hype to the dream match. But, the situation got twisted with the addition of Big Cass.

It seems @BigCassWWE is medically cleared to compete on #SDLive, that could mean VERY bad things for @WWEDanielBryan...AND @SamoaJoe for that matter! pic.twitter.com/8qWcVpxnvC — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018

Big Cass was originally scheduled to take on Samoa Joe for the final spot. However, due to his knee injury he pulled out and the match was altered. Daniel Bryan replaced him after winning another contest against Jeff Hardy.

Last night, the returning Cass claimed to be medically fit and demanded his opportunity to get into the MITB ladder match. The GM of the show, Paige accepted that the doctors had indeed cleared the big man for in-ring competition and hence, she had no other choice but to make the match a triple threat contest.

Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. Big Cass took place in the final qualifying match. The leader of the YES movement was the favorite to win the contest. But Joe prevailed with his submission move. As Bryan looked focused to put away Cass with the Running Knee, he forgot about Joe’s presence.

The Destroyer came from behind and locked in the Coquina Clutch. Bryan had no other choice but to go unconscious due to the stronghold. The referee declared Samoa Joe as the winner of the match. He has now officially entered the fray of the MITB ladder match. Bryan, meanwhile, will continue his feud with Big Cass.