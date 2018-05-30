Final entrant for MITB 2018 decided on WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, May 30: WWE had earlier announced that eight competitors will compete in the men’s division MITB ladder match with four superstars each from Raw and Smackdown set to feature in the contest. WWE Raw had already confirmed the four superstars from their side, while there was only one spot to be filled from the blue brand.
To take that spot, the general manager of Smackdown had announced a dream match between Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe as the main event of the night. The winner of this contest was set to join the other seven in the MITB ladder match as the last and final entrant.
The WWE Universe was fired up to witness the bout, but never came to reality. Last night’s show from Raleigh, North Carolina kicked off with Samoa Joe in the ring where he had a confrontation with Daniel Bryan to add hype to the dream match. But, the situation got twisted with the addition of Big Cass.
It seems @BigCassWWE is medically cleared to compete on #SDLive, that could mean VERY bad things for @WWEDanielBryan...AND @SamoaJoe for that matter! pic.twitter.com/8qWcVpxnvC— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018
Big Cass was originally scheduled to take on Samoa Joe for the final spot. However, due to his knee injury he pulled out and the match was altered. Daniel Bryan replaced him after winning another contest against Jeff Hardy.
NO ONE speaks for @RealPaigeWWE! Straight from the #SDLive GM’s mouth, it’ll be @BigCassWWE vs. @SamoaJoe vs. @WWEDanielBryan in a #MITB Qualifying Match TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/QalHH7kCfx— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018
Last night, the returning Cass claimed to be medically fit and demanded his opportunity to get into the MITB ladder match. The GM of the show, Paige accepted that the doctors had indeed cleared the big man for in-ring competition and hence, she had no other choice but to make the match a triple threat contest.
The stakes couldn't be higher as @WWEDanielBryan @SamoaJoe & @BigCassWWE battle it out for the FINAL spot in the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch on #SDLive! #TripleThreat pic.twitter.com/KP6EQO33FN— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018
Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. Big Cass took place in the final qualifying match. The leader of the YES movement was the favorite to win the contest. But Joe prevailed with his submission move. As Bryan looked focused to put away Cass with the Running Knee, he forgot about Joe’s presence.
The prophesy reigns true.@WWEDanielBryan passes out to the #CoquinaClutch which means @SamoaJoe is your FINAL Men's #MITB #LadderMatch entrant! #SDLive #TripleThreat @BigCassWWE pic.twitter.com/XOBzU99JW9— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2018
The Destroyer came from behind and locked in the Coquina Clutch. Bryan had no other choice but to go unconscious due to the stronghold. The referee declared Samoa Joe as the winner of the match. He has now officially entered the fray of the MITB ladder match. Bryan, meanwhile, will continue his feud with Big Cass.
