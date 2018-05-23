Final qualifier and Last Man Standing match set for WWE MITB PPV

WWE confirmed that Nakamura will reveal the stipulation once Smackdown kicked off from Worcester, last night. And so he did in a segment where both the superstars had a confrontation inside the ring. The world was stunned to learn that they will have a pillow fight. It was basically a mockery from the contender.

He wanted to turn the attention of the champion elsewhere so that he can deliver yet another attack. The plan was executed well and he was able to throw AJ Styles over the announce table where he delivered the Kinshasa on him, moments later. The champion was down on the mat when Nakamura shouted, “Last Man Standing” to confirm the stipulation for the next WWE Championship match.

WWE.com confirmed this upcoming encounter for MITB,

“At Money in the Bank, AJ Styles will clash with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match to determine a clear winner in their ongoing battle for the WWE Championship. Who will finally emerge victorious in the highly personal conflict for the WWE Title? Find out at WWE Money in the Bank, Sunday, June 17, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.”

The rules of this particular match do not include a mandatory pinfall or submission. The winner will have to knock his opponent out till the referee’s ten-count to become the winner of the match. So, Nakamura will not have to defeat the champion to steal the title away from him and it certainly favors a heel like him.

On Last night’s Smackdown we also saw a dream bout booked for next week. Daniel Bryan won the scheduled contest against Jeff Hardy in the main event. So, he is set to face the Samoan Submission Machine. Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe has now become the final qualifying match for MITB 2018. These two will collide for the first time ever in the WWE and this indeed will be a mouth-watering bout for the fans.