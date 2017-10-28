Five Bollywood stars who can make a WWE debut

Bengaluru, October 28: Heroes take birth by never giving up. They continue to broadcast their essence to inspire the people around them. There are tons of name in the WWE locker room who maintained the discipline and broke the limit of pain to sustain an amazing body for decades and enchanted others to be in a healthy shape.

However, not only WWE, Bollywood also hold names, whom we can relate to the hierarchy of superhuman powerhouses. Here are our top five picks of Bollywood stars who can totally make a WWE debut; a small tribute to the WWE fans who are into Bollywood.

#5. Varun Dhawan:

Height- 1.75 m Weight- 172 lbs

Chest: 40 Inches - Waist: 32 Inches - Biceps: 15 Inches

Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of WWE and he has shown it on many occasions. Speaking of which, Varun paying tribute to WWE legend The Rock once went viral and also not to forget, Varun was challenged by Former WWE star, David Bautista to an open fitness test. With quick reflex and agility, Varun could spring a lot of surprises, if he gets into the ring.

#4. Tiger Shroff:

Height- 1.75 m Weight-152 lbs

Chest: 44 Inches - Waist: 30 Inches - Biceps: 15 Inches

Tiger Shroff was embraced by the Modern-Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal in twitter, as one of the toughest Bollywood film stars and not to forget, Tiger, already fought with a former WWE wrestler Nathan Jones in his movie 'A Flying Jatt'.

#3. Vidyut Jamwal:

Height- 1.8 m Weight- 172 lbs

Chest: 45 Inches - Waist: 32 Inches - Biceps: 18 Inches

Vidyut Jamwal is tough! He goes through an extreme workout every day. Movies, such as, Commando, Force, have shown the viewers what he is made of and with his mindset, he can ven turn a match to his side effortlessly, if he ever makes his debut in WWE.

#2. Sonu Sood:

Height- 1.88 m Weight- 176 lbs

Chest: 44 Inches - Waist: 34 Inches - Biceps- 17 Inches

Standing at 6’ 2” feet tall, Sonu Sood can do standing leg split in the speed of lightning. Sonu has the capacity to overcome anyone's expectations and he gives his best to go beyond his own physical and mental boundaries. Tangling with Martial Arts legend, Jackie Chan in 'Kung Fu Yoga', Sonu may have many moves that he wants to deliver on his first fight!

#1. John Abraham:

Height- 1.83 m Weight- 207 lbs

Chest: 48 Inches - Waist: 36 Inches - Biceps: 18 Inches

John Abraham looked into the eyes of WWE Superstar Sheamus and didn't even flinch. On a 'Force 2' promotion, John Abraham & Sheamus had the chance to enthrals many by standing side by side till the cheers of fans reached the sky. John follows strict fitness regime and if he ever makes his debut to the WWE, he may be the one who can deliver and imitate the superman punch same as Roman Reigns.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know below in the comment. You can also check out our Top 10 Countdown for WWE stars who resemble Game of Thrones Characters.