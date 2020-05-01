Florida Governor hints WWE Live Events to resume in 2020 June or July

Although it's a bizarre experience for the professional wrestling fans, the bright part is that WWE programme never came to a halt. Even WrestleMania 36 was carried out as per schedule from the same venue in a closed door way.

The credit should be given to the Florida state authority especially the Governor Ron DeSantis who deemed WWE as an 'essential business' via a memorandum released in April.

That consideration allows the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world to conduct the tapings given they will be bound by the health and safety protocols amid this coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis hosted a press conference to talk about the COVID-19 outbreak and mentioned how it's important to keep a good relationship with WWE as it affects Florida economy bringing millions of dollars. It’s the main reason why he allowed WWE to go forward with WrestleMania 36 and would continue supporting pro-wrestling shows in the future.

“I helped recruit, I wanted the wrestling to be filmed in Orlando. I’d like them to do WrestleMania. They were going to do WrestleMania in April. That was hundreds of millions of dollars. I want to keep that good relationship. I want them to invest in Florida,” DeSantis declared.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who classified #WWE, #AEW, #UFC and others among essential businesses, said he'd like to keep a good relationship with WWE and mentioned the 0 million+ that WrestleMania brings in. Also said they got UFC to come to Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/xOlq4jjRqz — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 29, 2020

DeSantis also sounded happy about bringing UFC to Jacksonville with UFC 249 on May 9th and two fight night events on May 13th and May 16th alongside a golf event during the coronavirus pandemic.

It should be noted that WWE's biggest rival promotion All Elite Wrestling is also operating from their base in Jacksonville, Florida alongside Georgia by hosting shows without an audience.

The Florida Governor then gave exciting news to the pro-wrestling fans as they could now expect to attend their favorite shows starting from June or July. He stated that in the state's 90-degree weather, people could go out and watch a ballgame keeping the ten-feet distance.

As for pro-wrestling arenas, however, the packed shows can't be possible, right away but at least some of the fans will be allowed to attend shows maintaining social distance.

“I do think if the trends are good as you get into June-July. I think there is a window to have some fans. You’re not going to have everyone packed in.”

Well, this is indeed a piece of bright news for the professional wrestling fans as they could now expect to get the second largest PPV event of the year, SummerSlam, in its full glory.

The event is scheduled in August at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and the host arena also recently stated that the show is intact, as per schedule. So hopes are still alive that WWE could host the biggest party of the summer with shenanigans.