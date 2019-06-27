Former Champion Jinder Mahal signs new deal with WWE

In recent times, the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world signed some talents to stop them from being poached by the newly arrived giant in the industry and the biggest pro-wretlng promotion have now tied a former WWE Champion to a long term contract.

The champion being spoken about here is Jinder Mahal, who is now likely to stay with the WWE for years to come as he penned down a new contract. As per the reports of Pro Wrestling Sheet and Fightful.com and several other sources, the Modern Day Maharaja has accepted the new 5-year deal offered by the WWE meaning his stat has extended until 2024.

The Internet went viral after the news that WWE is offering extended contracts to the superstars mainly trying to bar them from joining All Elite Wrestling. In general, regular roster members receive deals up to 3-years, while the main-event names get either a 5-year deal or automatic renewal after a deal expires.

But all the new signees like Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley or Mike and Maria Kanellis have received 5-year deals to indicate that WWE will continue offering lucrative long-term deals to keep the talents away from the grasp of AEW. AJ Styles is another prime name from the roster who is also staying for five more years with the WWE through the same process.

Jinder Mahal staying with the WWE for multiple years raises the chances for the India-native superstar to go back to the title picture soon. He joined the WWE in 2011 with a developmental contract at Florida Championship Wrestling, the earlier name for NXT. WWE brought him in TV for the first time in 2012 as a strong heel.

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali took him under the wings at that point but that failed to give his career the needed boost. Mahal ended up playing a role in a fun faction named 3MB also featuring Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre. By 2014, his first WWE stint came to an end as he went back to the independent wrestling scene and also worked for desi-Wrestling promotion named Continental Wrestling Entertainment run by Khali in India.

WWE signed him back in 2016 to promote their products in India and thereby ensured a monster push for him. This led to a match at Backlash 2017 where he defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship and continued the reign for 170-plus days. The following year, Mahal received his Wrestlemania moment by winning the US Championship beating Rusev and two more stars in a fatal-4-way. Since losing the mid-card belt, his career has gone to the downward direction, lately. We hope the contract extension might reverse the gear for positive measures.