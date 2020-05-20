Former WWE star Shad Gaspard passes away at the age of 39

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard is still missing after he was swept out to sea in Southern California last weekend while swimming with his young son.

WWE reported that the 39-year-old had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17.

As per WWE, Gaspard’s final act was to request the lifeguards to save his son’s life.

Gaspard's 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Sunday (May 17) afternoon at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. But sadly, Gaspard didn’t make it out. The last time Gaspard was spotted, he was 50 yards from shore, according to the police.

Gaspard was best known in WWE as one-half of Cryme Tyme with JTG. The popular duo joined forces with John Cena during his 2008 rivalry with JBL and competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles at Summer Slam 2009. After falling out in 2010, Shad and JTG later squared up in a heated fashion.

Apart from WWE, Gaspard also had another side to him. The talented fighter created his own graphic novel and also acted in several TV shows and films, including 'Brothers’ and 'Think Like a Man Too’. Gaspard was admired by his friends and colleagues for his warmth and his humour. Gaspar also was a former bodyguard of P Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.

Source: With inputs from WWE and agencies