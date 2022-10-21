Halloween Havoc 2022: Two new champions to be crowned at WWE PLE?

The old-school gimmick-based pay-per-view is expected to shake things up in a big way as the NXT brand goes through the fourth quarter of 2022 with two new champions onboard.

The betting odds for NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 have been published by BetOnline and it shows that Carmelo Hayes is the favourite to win the Fatal-5-Way NXT North American Championship Ladder Match and thereby capture the vacant championship.

Hayes, the 2020 NXT BreakOut Tournament Winner, has proven to be a trusted shoulder, and hence, WWE awarded him with two prior North American Title reigns. The latest win will make him the only three-time champion with the mid-card belt in NXT history.

In the scheduled NXT Championship Triple Threat Match, the reigning champion Bron Breakker is the favourite to go through yet another successful title defence and be on top of the food chain on WWE’s third brand.

ready to bring the havoc to halloween on saturday!!!

•@WWENXT | @peacock | Oct. 22 | 8pm pic.twitter.com/bIuaxp3PzI — Wes Lee (@WesLee_WWE) October 20, 2022

[the favourites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol]

Ambulance Match Winner



Julius Creed -600



Damon Kemp +350



NXT Championship Triple Threat Match Winner



Bron Breakker (c) -600



Ilja Dragunov +400



JD McDonagh +700



NXT North American Championship Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match



Wes Lee +100



Carmelo Hayes +200



Von Wagner +400



Nathan Frazier +500



Oro Mensah +800



Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match Winner



Grayson Waller -150



Apollo Crews +110



Weapons Wild Match Winner



Roxanne Perez -120



Cora Jade -120





Halloween Havoc 2022 will also see NXT Women’s Championship on the line as the champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre. Odds for this match haven’t been published but a few days ago Xero News informed that Mandy is main-roster-bound in due course.

In addition, GiveMeSport revealed that WWE Officials are also thinking of bringing Mandy's allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to the main roster meaning the entire Toxic Attraction faction could be arriving on Raw/Smackdown after the PLE.

With the first-ever main-roster Women’s WarGames match confirmed for Survivor Series, WWE reportedly wants Mandy and her Toxic Attraction buddies into the fray as they previously have the experience of competing inside the steel structure in NXT.

Hence, it makes sense that Alba Fyre ends the third-longest NXT Women’s Championship reign of Mandy Rose to become the new Queenpin of Tuesday Nights at the latest NXT Specials.

The 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 22. In India, the premium live event will be streaming, live through Sony TEN Network/Sony LIV OTT platform on Sunday, October 23 from 5:30 IST onwards.