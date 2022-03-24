Hell in a Cell 2022: Top WWE Superstar possibly missing Premium Live Event

WWE has already started the promotional activities for the WWE Specials in-store following WrestleMania 38. As part of their marketing campaign, new promotional material has been revealed for the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

While the top superstars and current champions have been included in the latest advertisement, it’s interesting to note that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has gone missing from the banner.

The released graphic for Hell in a Cell currently includes Superstars like RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As noted, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not been added to the event but it’s still possible that WWE includes him in the event, at a later date given that we are still months away from it.

The Beast is currently being advertised for the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which will take place on Saturday, July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the 2022 WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Premium Live Event set from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence.

At present, Brock Lesnar is set to headline the second night of WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match alongside WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s possible that WWE has removed Lesnar from the listing, for the time being since the other champion featured prominently on the poster.

The pre-sale for Hell in a Cell Specials has gone, live via Ticketmaster with the “HIAC” passcode. Exclusive travel packages should also be available for the event set to happen from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. This is going to be the second WWE Network Specials following Wrestlemania 38.

At a glance, the currently confirmed WWE Premium Live Event schedule for 2022 is as follows:

* Saturday, April 2 – WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

* Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania 38 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

* Sunday, May 8 – WrestleMania Backlash from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

* Sunday, June 5 – WWE Hell in a Cell from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

* Saturday, July 2 – Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

* Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

* Sunday, September 4 – Premium Live Event from location to be announced (possibly from the United Kingdom)

* October – Premium Live Event from a location in Saudi Arabia to be announced

* Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts