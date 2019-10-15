Highlights from 2019 WWE Draft night II, more Crown Jewel matches announced

From now onwards, there will be a strict barrier between the two brands where no trespassing will be allowed. Hosted by Stephanie McMahon, the USA Network and FOX officials chose superstars, as per their demand.

WWE Universal Champion appeared to be the first draft pick on behalf of Monday Night Raw, while WWE Champion Brock Lesnar started the draw on behalf of SmackDown. Charlotte Flair was the first pick from the female roster, as expected and she will now be residing on the red brand.

Here is the full list of draftees from the six rounds of last night’s Raw,

Round 1

Raw: Seth Rollins

SmackDown: Brock Lesnar

Raw: Charlotte Flair

SmackDown: The New Day

Raw: Andrade (with Zelina)

Round 2

Raw: The Kabuki Warriors

SmackDown: Daniel Bryan

Raw: Rusev

SmackDown: Bayley

Raw: Aleister Black

Round 3

Raw: Cedric Alexander

SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw: Humberto Carillo

SmackDown: Ali

Raw: Erick Rowan

Round 4

Raw: Buddy Murphy

SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Raw: Jinder Mahal

SmackDown: Carmella

Raw: R-Truth

Round 5

Raw: Samoa Joe

SmackDown: The Miz

Raw: Akira Tozawa

SmackDown: King Corbin

Raw: Shelton Benjamin

Round 6

Raw: Rey Mysterio

SmackDown: Shorty Gable

Raw: Titus O’Neil

SmackDown: Elias

Raw: Liv Morgan

Also, check out the picks made during this past Friday night on SmackDown,

SmackDown - Night 1

Round 1

Raw: Becky Lynch

SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Raw: The O.C.

SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw: Drew McIntyre

Round 2

Raw: Randy Orton

SmackDown: Sasha Banks

Raw: Ricochet

SmackDown: Braun Strowman

Raw: Bobby Lashley

Round 3

Raw: Alexa Bliss

SmackDown: Lacey Evans

Raw: Kevin Owens

SmackDown: The Revival

Raw: Natalya

Round 4

Raw: The Viking Raiders

SmackDown: Lucha House Party

Raw: Nikki Cross

SmackDown: Heavy Machinery

Raw: The Street Profits

More announcements were in-store during Raw as WWE added more hype to the Crown Jewel PPV. The Universal Championship match is now official for the Saudi Arabia show where The Fiend Bray Wyatt will get another shot at the title against Seth Rollins. The stakes are even bigger this time around as WWE made this one a Falls Count Anywhere match which ensures it will be contested under No-Disqualification rules.

Also, at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE’s elite tag teams will battle in the largest turmoil in the history of this company to determine the World Cup winner and crown the Best Tag Team in the World. The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team will participate in this contest that takes place on October 31st.

The 5-on-5 tag team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair received more entrants. Bobby Lashley and the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be part of Flair’s team whereas Ricochet is the latest addition to the team coached by Hogan. Plus, the hometown hero of Riyadh, Mansoor will be battling against Cesaro in his very first pay-per-view singles contest.