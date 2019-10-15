Highlights from 2019 WWE Draft night II, more Crown Jewel matches announced

Bengaluru, October 15: After Night II of WWE Draft in the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, we have received the full list of superstars traded to either Raw or SmackDown.
From now onwards, there will be a strict barrier between the two brands where no trespassing will be allowed. Hosted by Stephanie McMahon, the USA Network and FOX officials chose superstars, as per their demand.
WWE Universal Champion appeared to be the first draft pick on behalf of Monday Night Raw, while WWE Champion Brock Lesnar started the draw on behalf of SmackDown. Charlotte Flair was the first pick from the female roster, as expected and she will now be residing on the red brand.
Here is the full list of draftees from the six rounds of last night’s Raw,
Round 1
Raw: Seth Rollins
SmackDown: Brock Lesnar
Raw: Charlotte Flair
SmackDown: The New Day
Raw: Andrade (with Zelina)
Round 2
Raw: The Kabuki Warriors
SmackDown: Daniel Bryan
Raw: Rusev
SmackDown: Bayley
Raw: Aleister Black
Round 3
Raw: Cedric Alexander
SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura
Raw: Humberto Carillo
SmackDown: Ali
Raw: Erick Rowan
Round 4
Raw: Buddy Murphy
SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Raw: Jinder Mahal
SmackDown: Carmella
Raw: R-Truth
Round 5
Raw: Samoa Joe
SmackDown: The Miz
Raw: Akira Tozawa
SmackDown: King Corbin
Raw: Shelton Benjamin
Round 6
Raw: Rey Mysterio
SmackDown: Shorty Gable
Raw: Titus O’Neil
SmackDown: Elias
Raw: Liv Morgan
Also, check out the picks made during this past Friday night on SmackDown,
SmackDown - Night 1
Round 1
Raw: Becky Lynch
SmackDown: Roman Reigns
Raw: The O.C.
SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Raw: Drew McIntyre
Round 2
Raw: Randy Orton
SmackDown: Sasha Banks
Raw: Ricochet
SmackDown: Braun Strowman
Raw: Bobby Lashley
Round 3
Raw: Alexa Bliss
SmackDown: Lacey Evans
Raw: Kevin Owens
SmackDown: The Revival
Raw: Natalya
Round 4
Raw: The Viking Raiders
SmackDown: Lucha House Party
Raw: Nikki Cross
SmackDown: Heavy Machinery
Raw: The Street Profits
BREAKING: @WWERollins will defend his #UniversalTitle against #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt in a #FallsCountAnywhere Match at #WWECrownJewel! #RAW pic.twitter.com/CO72qr8q3c— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2019
More announcements were in-store during Raw as WWE added more hype to the Crown Jewel PPV. The Universal Championship match is now official for the Saudi Arabia show where The Fiend Bray Wyatt will get another shot at the title against Seth Rollins. The stakes are even bigger this time around as WWE made this one a Falls Count Anywhere match which ensures it will be contested under No-Disqualification rules.
Also, at WWE Crown Jewel, WWE’s elite tag teams will battle in the largest turmoil in the history of this company to determine the World Cup winner and crown the Best Tag Team in the World. The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team will participate in this contest that takes place on October 31st.
The 5-on-5 tag team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair received more entrants. Bobby Lashley and the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be part of Flair’s team whereas Ricochet is the latest addition to the team coached by Hogan. Plus, the hometown hero of Riyadh, Mansoor will be battling against Cesaro in his very first pay-per-view singles contest.