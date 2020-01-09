How Roman Reigns vs King Corbin feud will progress on WWE SmackDown?

They saved their real-life cousin from a beatdown from another dog food “attack” by King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler after The Fiend laid out his tag team partner, Daniel Bryan.

Apparently, this was just the beginning of a twist for the ongoing storyline involving Roman Reigns and King Corbin. These two are in the middle of a rivalry since this past October. So a freshness was needed to be gathered in the context which did happen with the return of The Usos.

As per the current planning, there will be a huge tag team match in-store. Now, Roman Reigns is in the favourite's position by keeping the number-games on his side. But soon that equation will be neutralized with a heel comeback.

According to Tom Colohue, former WWE Raw tag team champion Robert Roode is scheduled to return to WWE programming soon. It would even the odds for the heels to set up a 6 man tag team match at an upcoming PPV event.

As of now, Roode is banished from the WWE as he is serving a 30-day suspension because of his 1st violation of the company's Wellness Policy.

As soon as that gets over, Roode will be coming back to WWE programming. Thus, the expectation is the match will be culminated at the next PPV event, Elimination Chamber or Saudi Arabia show set for February. Here's more from the source,

“The third guy will be Robert Roode. Yes, he’s been out for a while but it was his first offence, it’s a 30-day offence. He will be back, I want to say two weeks?

So, I’d imagine, that next week The Usos start to get the upper hand with Roman, maybe it would be Usos and Roman vs. Corbin and Ziggler but then the week after, they will be back, they will start to push for a six-man tag at Elimination Chamber / Fastlane PPV, whichever one that is.”

The end of the feud should go in the favour of Roman Reigns since he is all set to compete in the WrestleMania main event match. As reported earlier, he is the likely one to face The Fiend for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Meanwhile, Corbin’s push as a heel won't come to an end, as well. In a recent interview with Cheap Heat Podcast, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament winner has revealed that Vince McMahon is pretty high over his bigger physique as well as the old-school gimmick he portrays on TV. Hence, his string run on SmackDown should be continuing,

“I think Vince McMahon has been a fan of mine because I’m a big dude, a little bit old school, and have legitimate toughness. He sees motivation in certain guys and certain guys want to have it and some don’t. I knew it was a repackage.

It was a thing that I needed as well because there are just so many angry, bad guys, and I think we were trying to add some complexity to it and give it some different levels and give me some different levels. And I think that is what people connect to."