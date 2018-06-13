How WWE Championship match at MITB PPV will end?

Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel to change the entire complexion of this rivalry. He has hit the champion with low blows on almost every single episode of Smackdown Live since then and this has made him a bonafide heel superstar on the roster with a mean streak. This also gives him the upper-hand in this ongoing rivalry.

However, AJ Styles still managed to keep hold of his WWE title. He retained it at Wrestlemania, Greatest Royal Rumble, and Backlash PPV event. The next chapter of their feud will take place at the MITB PPV event. These two will compete in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship. The stipulation was chosen by Nakamura.

So, it is going to give the upper-hand to the challenger. We see him as the favorite to win this upcoming bout and become the new champion. However, a few reports suggest otherwise. Bryan Alvarez claimed on Wrestling Observer Radio that AJ Styles will successfully defend his championship at the next PPV, again.

Not only that, the veteran journalist also predicted how AJ Styles will defend his title. Both men will hit low blows just like their last match at Backlash and end up on the ground. Just when we think that neither one will answer the referee's ten count, AJ will get back to his feet and win the contest.

His clever strategy should help him as said by SportsKeeda.com,

“At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the matchup ends with both Superstars hitting each other with low blows. Nevertheless, on this occasion, Styles would reveal that he’s indeed wearing a protective cup, which in turn would enable him to beat the 10-count, defeat Nakamura and retain his WWE Championship.”

It's unfortunate for the Nakamura fans to see him fail again in a title match. The Japanese wrestler is a famous pro-wrestling athlete who has fought across the globe in different circuits and deserves to be the champion, one day. That will surely happen, but not at the MITB PPV event. And after the match, the current champion is expected to get into a new rivalry to defend his title.