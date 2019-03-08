Top pros ask India's strongest women to participate in WWE tryouts

Shweta Rathore –‘Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better’

As a Biochemical engineering student from Manipal University Shweta Rathore the founder of Fitness forever is an international physique athlete winning a number of laurels like Miss World 2014 Fitness Physique, Miss Asia 2015 Fitness Physique, Miss India Sports Physique, Champion 2015, Miss India 2016, and Miss India 2017. She made history by winning Hattrick title.

Big call out to all women athletes .. @WWE is hosting first-ever tryout in India! Make the most of this opportunity.



Register right away on https://t.co/rynPIh4P9n @WWEIndia #WWEIndiaTryout pic.twitter.com/AU2ZG2A6xo — Mary Kom (@MangteC) January 25, 2019

MARY KOM : Make the Most of this opportunity!

The Indian Olympic boxer from Manipur, is the only woman to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the seven world championships. Magnificent Mary has been ranked as No. 1 AIBA World Women's Ranking Light Flyweight category and the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014.

Geeta Phogat: If Ever anyone told you what a girl you are not capable of…This is the time to break out!

Made popular by the Bollywood blockbuster Dangal, the story of Geeta and Babita now resonates with millions. A freestyle wrestler, Geeta Phogat won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. She is also the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for theOlympic Summer Games.

Karachiwala : This is such an exciting time for India and our women athletes!

Twenty six years ago, a young school teacher started "Body Image" in a small rented college classroom. These group fitness classes, teaching inventive yet deeply scientific variants of aerobics and pilates, became a hit with the locals. Yasmin Karachiwala is the fitness trainer behind Katrina Kaif's figure in Tees Maar Khan, Deepika's gorgeous body in Ram Leela, and a fitness guru many in Bollywood swear by.

Stephanie McMahon : Kavita Devi was the first female WWE superstar that we signed and We want more!

As thechief brand officer(CBO) ofWWE,Stephanie is a force to be reckoned with. An on-screen authority figure and occasional wrestler on both theRawandSmackdownbrands, she is a fourth generation wrestling promoter as a member of theMcMahon family.

She has worked for WWE since she was a young girl (modeling T-shirts and other merchandise for various WWE catalogs) working her way up to receptionist, then in various front office jobs up to and including her current CBO position.

Kavita Devi: My belief has got me where I am today. I always loved challenges and if there are none, I don’t enjoy life. I like challenges, the tougher, the better,”

A gold medalist in the south Asian games 2016, Kavita Devi is India's first female talent recruited by WWE. On 15 October 2017, WWE announced that Devi had signed a contract, and will start training at their Performance Center in January 2018. On April 8, 2018, Devi made her first appearance in the company while also making her Wrestlemania debut last year during the inaugural Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal.

Bani J : You don’t live your dream by listening to other, you don’t fly if you don’t chase your dreams

Gurbani Judge, better known as VJ Bani and also known as Bani J, is an Indian fitness model, actress and an MTV India presenter. She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2016 and became the first runner-up. With her outspoken personality and unabashed attitude, the Chandigarh-born girl let nothing hold her back from pursuing her dreams - whether they were about pushing her limits at the gym or turning her body into a tattooed-up work of art.