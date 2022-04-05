Indian-origin superstar Veer Mahaan debuts on WWE Monday Night Raw

The Raw After Mania became chaotic for the first time with the Indian Superstar as he opted to pick a fight with a WWE Legend Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio.

Originally, Miz defeated Dominik in a singles contest with a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz posed in the corner after the match when the music interrupted and out came Veer Mahaan for his re-debut.

Miz quickly left the ring as Veer proceeded to level Dominik with a big blow. Rey obviously came in aid of Dom only to get leveled by a big clothesline. Rey was also smashed into the mat with a powerslam.

Veer then targeted Dominik, again and applied a modified Camel Clutch submission. Dominik quickly tapped out but Veer took his time before letting go.

The segment ended with fans booing Veer who stood tall over Dominik. As a result of the altercation, Veer was also booked in a singles contest against Rey Mysterio for next week.

By the looks, Veer, also dubbed as the Lion of India, could be pushed as a dominant force on Raw. With Omos losing his undefeated streak at WrestleMania 38, Veer may become the new resident monster on the red brand as he never lost in a one-on-one capacity.

The Raw return or the re-debut of Veer became one of the biggest jokes of the internet wrestling community since WWE has been airing “coming soon” vignettes around him for almost half-a-year timespan, starting from October 25. WWE officials were reportedly aware of the comedic nature of the angle for stretching things out for so long.

After having a run in NXT, Veer started working in WWE Main Event tapings in July 2021 for dark matches before making his original debut on RAW with a DQ win over Drew McIntyre on July 26. He was put into a faction along with Jinder Mahal and Shanky, back then.

The trio functioned as a unit until Shanky and Mahal were picked by SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft. That’s when Veer started his solo WWE Main Event run while vignettes for him also began airing on Raw.

Veer, real name, Rinku Singh is a former MLB player who is also known for appearing in “Million Dollar Arm” movie and reality TV show. The Indian talent was signed by WWE in January 2018 following a stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball organization.