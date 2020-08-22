Jeff Hardy becomes champion on Smackdown; Summerslam card updated

The SummerSlam go-home edition on FOX saw Hardy capture the title from AJ Styles via a clean pinfall win and thus marking a key title change just before the summer showcase goes by this Sunday Night.

AJ had attacked Hardy, earlier the night when RETRIBUTION caused chaos in the arena. This led Hardy to get a knee brace on his leg while recuperating from the attack for most of the show at the trainer's room. The doctor finally cleared him as long as he could bear the pain and the match took place.

AJ dominated the match for the most part by targeting the hurt knee. He went for the pendant the Styles Clash after already punishing Hardy with the Calf Crusher submission when Hardy's knee brace hit him in the face and turned the momentum. Jeff hit the Twist of Fate followed by the Swanton Bomb to pick up the big win.

This is Jeff Hardy’s fifth reign with the WWE Intercontinental Title in his WWE career. AJ Styles won the title back on the June 12 SmackDown episode. He won the vacant title by defeating Daniel Bryan in a tournament finale. It was his first IC title reign. Both these superstars aren't booked in this year's SummerSlam.

Speaking of the biggest event of the summer, the match card of the show was slightly altered during SmackDown. The Hair vs. Hair match between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam has been canceled. This will now be a No DQ match where the loser must leave WWE.

SmackDown saw Rose cut a promo where she tried to make things work with Deville and go back to form a tag team, again. Deville later responded by cutting a heel promo against Rose, calling her a "b---h." Deville said Rose is potentially bothered about being bald, while Deville doesn't care about going bald. She then informed him about the No DQ Loser Leaves WWE Match. She’s sick of seeing Mandy's face and would be happy to see her gone from the company.

The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, August 23, from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida aka WWE ThunderDome. Below is the updated match card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

This match will be Asuka's first title shot of the night.

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

This match will come later in the night after Asuka vs. Bayley.

Street Fight

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio and Murphy will be at ringside.

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.

No DQ Match, Loser Leaves WWE

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville