Jinder Mahal confirms Kavita Devi's contract with WWE

Bengaluru, October 16: Kavita Devi can now officially be called a WWE Superstar. It was first declared by the WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal that the power-lifter from Haryana has signed a contract with the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

Jinder disclosed the news during his tour to New Delhi, India for the promotion of upcoming WWE Live event in December this year.

By participating in the Mae Young Classic tournament, Kavita had already made history to become the first-ever Indian female star to feature on WWE TV. Although she was knocked out in the first round, her power-packed performance gathered attention from the audience. Her match also got the maximum number of views on WWE Youtube channel.

So, as expected the WWE have offered a full-time contract to the India-native in order to pursue a career in the company, further. The speculation of her deal with WWE came out to be true with Jinder’s comments. Later, WWE also published an article on their official website to confirm the news. Check out the update:

“An accomplished powerlifter who won gold while representing India at the 2016 South Asian Games, Kavita Devi also has the distinction of being the first Indian woman to compete in a WWE ring, participating in the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament last August.

Having learned her ring skills from her mentor, former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali, Devi is expected to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., this January.”

WWE signs first ever female talents from India and the Middle East, Kavita Devi and Shadia Bseiso!https://t.co/bY7S0KIShE — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2017

As you can see, she will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to train under behemoth names of the pro-wrestling industry from January onwards. Previously, she started her career under Dalip Singh Rana also known as The Great Khali in the latter one’s academy Continental Wrestling Entertainment.

She earned fame by her involvment in a fight against B B Bull. The video on Youtube went viral and she received the chance to participate in the Mae Young Classic tournament. Devi was pretty excited to get one step closer to debut as a proper WWE Superstar and said this,

“It was a privilege to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE. Participating in the Mae Young Classic with some of the best female performers in the world was a great learning experience. Now I am looking forward to pursuing my dream of becoming the first WWE Women's Champion from India.”