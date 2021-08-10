Jinder Mahal opens up on rivalry against Drew McIntyre; future WWE shows in India and more

Ahead of the 34th edition of the popular global event, the Superstar, who is a Indo-Canadian, had a chat with MyKhel to promote WWE contents, his colleagues from the Raw brand & more.

Check out the conversation the Modern-Day Maharaja had with us:

Question: What’s his current mindset on possibly fighting Drew McIntyre at Summerslam 2021?

Answer: I realize that a win against Drew McIntyre at an event like Summerslam can catapult me automatically into the title scene. My ultimate goal is to become WWE Champion and it would make a world of difference in beating someone like Drew to get closer to becoming the WWE Champion. Me & Drew used to be best of friends, we have a great story to tell.

In fact, I’ve gone on record to say that if there’s no Jinder Mahal then there’d be no Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion. I laid the blueprint. I was the WWE Champion way before Drew yet he’s celebrated. It was said that I wasn’t worthy of the WWE Championship and this & that. So, you know, I would love to beat Drew McIntyre, embarrass him and become WWE Champion.

Q: With Veer and Shanky by his side, Jinder Mahal can build a faction on Raw and share his knowledge with these up & rising talents. He’s become a veteran on the roster and so what could be the advice to the young talents from the subcontinent?

A: My advice would be to just work hard and stay positive. You need to realize that it’s a marathon and not just a sprint. As you’ve mentioned that I’ve been a WWE Superstar for many years now. I’ve seen ups & downs. You have to take the good with the bad. But learn from your mistakes, learn from your every match. Anything is possible and hence dream big. That’s my advice to them.

It is great to have them [Veer & Shanky] with me. Veer had a few matches in the last couple of weeks. Shanky had his first match on Raw. I was there, helped them out as much as possible. Even I gorilla, making sure that they’re not nervous, to keep them calm down and stay focused.

And I look forward to the next generation of WWE Superstars. There’s been a few training at the Performance Center. Just the way the WWE Universe in India is passionate and they’re a huge part of the WWE. Just the numbers alone from the YouTube viewership, they’re number-one viewers. So, definitely, I think we need more WWE Superstars from India and I would love to work with them.

Q: WWE has put their top belts on the likes of Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley for a longer timespan. Is this kind of booking is hindering Jinder or any younger talents from becoming the next champion?

A: No, no I don’t think so. It’s up to the younger talents to rise to the occasion. The champion sets the bar and it forces the younger talents [also mentioning that he’s no more a younger talent] to rise up. So I think it’s great like we have champions like Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley that are super-dominant, super-impressive. It just sets the tone for the rest of the show to be in that position of the champions. It’s just about to get on those guys’ level.

Q: WWE hosted Superstar Spectacle on the occasion of the Indian Republic Day 2021. Will there be any WWE Network Specials for the upcoming Independence Day?

A: That would be awesome. I haven’t heard anything, yet. The Republic Day show, Superstar Spectacle was a huge success. All of us loved it. All of you guys loved it. WWE Universe in India gave a massive reception. So I do wish we’ve another episode, another special or even my goal is to have a separate show, have a weekly show.

I haven’t heard anything, yet, unfortunately. I really wish but if not definitely soon we’ll have another special and my goal is eventually to have a weekly show. And I’m sure WWE is working very hard about it. They realize the passion you guys have, the love of WWE that you guys have. I can definitely say that good things are coming in the future.

