John Cena gives update on his WWE Status; likely to miss Wrestlemania 38

Over the years, the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is one of those figures who helped Wrestlemania to become the Showcase of Immortals. But it appears that ongoing movie projects will keep him away from the event for two years in a row.

John Cena appeared on The Ellen Show this week to promote The Peacemaker series to be premiered on HBO Max. He was asked about his WWE future, and whether he will be present at WrestleMania 38 weekend.

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year,” Cena replied implying that he’s probably missing the April extravaganza.

“And that’s a good conundrum to have because there’s a lot of good opportunity coming up, which I would love to take and if all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania.”

The Cenation Leader then proceeded to assure the WWE fans that he’s not yet done with in-ring competition.

“But I will tell you and everybody watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas, so I’ve far from had my last performance.”

Cena lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021. Reigns vs. Cena was the biggest program in the WWE of the summer which came to an end at the PPV.

Cena’s last appearance in WWE was on September 10, 2021, at Madison Square Garden, where he teamed up with The Mysterios - Dominik and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Bloodline - Roman Reigns and The Usos in the six-man dark main event match following SmackDown tapings.

After being away from WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 in 2020, the former franchise player of the WWE returned at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18 and wrestled 14 matches (counting house shows and Summerslam).

Cena has reportedly been in the United Kingdom for the latter part of 2021 to film the “Argylle” spy thriller movie from writer/director Matthew Vaughn, which will be released by Apple. He was also set to shoot more episodes of the “Wipe Out” competition series for TBS.