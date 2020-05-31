John Cena labels Bollywood star Ranveer as "Stone Cold Singh"

Cena has several times shared a Bollywood personality's photograph on his profile. He has previously posted pictures of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz. But this time it was for banter.

On Saturday (May 30), it was Ranveer Singh, who had a good laugh after WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena posted a photograph of the Bollywood's livewire, calling him "Stone Cold Singh."

In March, Ranveer had shared a photograph where he looked like a zombie and carried dreadlocks, which Cena has picked out and, shared it on his Instagram profile with "Stone Cold Singh" writted on top of it.

Ranveer took to the comment section and simply wrote: "Hahahaha".

Well, this isn't a first for Ranveer to be involved in a social media exchange with a WWE Superstar as well.

Earlier this month, Ranveer was corrected by Jinder Mahal, when the bollywood star revealed a childhood picture of him wearing a WWE title belt and imitating former champion and legend Hulk Hogan with the caption "WWE was life". The active star Mahal then replied saying "WWE is life".

And before that incident, the actor was previously called out by WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman who sent a notice to Ranveer Singh for using a rendition of his copyright catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.

Next project for Ranveer is in Kabir Khan's directorial '83' in which he will play the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. John Cena, meanwhile, is also busy with his hollywood assignments.