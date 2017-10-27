John Cena not expected to return until end of 2017

Bengaluru, October 27: Following the loss suffered at the hands of Roman Reigns, John Cena took another time-off from the WWE. As per the earlier reports, this was a pre-scheduled one as he had movie commitments to fulfill. Currently, he is filming for the Transformer series spin-off: BumbleBee movie and should be back once it’s done.

However, there were certain rumours that surface on the internet over Cena’s career coming to an abrupt end. This was due to the way he left the Staples Center after his match at No Mercy. But, the Cenation Leader had confirmed later that he is not going anywhere.

Cena's role in the WWE, however, is set to change as he has passed the top player baton to Roman Reigns. From now on, he will perform in a so-called “part-timers” role. This has solidified even more after recent reports suggest that his return to the WWE will be delayed.

Previously, WWE had used John Cena for the promotion of the Survivor Series PPV. He was in the center of the featured superstars that indicated a match for him in the last dual brand PPV of the year 2017. However, now that teaser has been removed from WWE.com and to add to that, Cena’s name is not included in the superstars list as well.

Brock Lesnar is the one who is set to replace the 16-time world champion and it is expected that he will feature in the main event scene at the Survivor Series PPV.

The updated schedule for John Cena shows that he will return once the Holiday Season kicks off in December. Here is the list of his future appearances:

Tuesday, December 26: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY, (RAW)

Wednesday, December 27: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (RAW)

Friday, December 29: Times Union Center, Albany, NY (RAW)

Saturday, December 30: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL (SmackDown)

As you can see, he will return in a special show held at the world famous Madison Square Garden arena on December 26 and going forward he will perform in both Raw and Smackdown as a free agent.