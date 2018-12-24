Exclusive! From Haryana's 'akhada' to WWE ring: Kavita Devi talks about her inspiring journey

Kavita, who won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games in 75 kg category, switched to the professional wrestling after clearing the WWE's first open tryout in Dubai in April 2017 and has never looked back ever since.

Though not a regular on the WWE roaster, Kavita has competed on WWE's biggest stage during the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania in New Orleans. The 32-year-old mother of one is confident about making it to the main roster instead of making appearances as a filler.

In an exclusive interview with MyKhel, Kavita Devi opened up about her journey and hardships she went through to realise her dream. Kavita revealed how she battled against all odds and overcame the pressure in her early days as the society wasn't ready to accept a girl picking up wrestling as a profession.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

From Haryana's 'akhada' to the professional ring of WWE. You have come a long way. Tell us about your journey so far.

Today, people see me as a professional wrestler in WWE but this journey isn't a couple of years old. I am here due to my hard work and dedication of more than a decade that has helped me reach where I am. My journey hasn't been a cakewalk as the people in my early days were opposed to a girl playing a sport. Not just me, even my family was under a lot of social pressure for investing so much of time and money in me. But I am thankful to my family who kept motivating me in adverse times and backing me to pursue my dream.

My brother (Sanjay Dalal) gave me a lot of confidence and asked me to finish what I've started to seal the lips of all those who differentiated between a girl and a boy. Me reaching the platform as big as WWE has helped change the mindset of the people here and it has opened the gates for several young girls who are now stepping out from their houses and trying their hands at sports. This is a very satisfying change for me.

Sakshi Malik became India's first-ever woman to win an Olympic medal (bronze) in wrestling at Rio Olympics 2016. Do you think that has further changed the mindset of the people towards women athletes?

Of course, the thinking of the society is changing and as I mentioned more and more girls are motivated to pick up sports seriously as a career option. The adulation and the lifestyle of successful athletes also inspire the girls to do well as they too could get the privileges of being a successful athlete. So, whenever a female athlete does well, it will always be helpful for the millions of other young girls.

What is your message to the millions of young girls in India as you have opened the gates for a huge platform like WWE? As the WWE is hosting it's first-ever tryouts in India, what is your message to them?

I would like to appeal all my sisters in India to seriously take up sports as a career alternative. I would request them to never stop dreaming and keep working hard to fulfil their dream. The WWE is bringing a huge opportunity at their doorsteps by organising WWE tryouts in the month of March. I would urge all the aspiring athletes in our country, especially the girls, to exploit this opportunity and showcase their talents. I am sure the tryouts are going to help them earn the ticket to WWE as well.

What are the criteria for one to participate in the tryouts?

You just need to be good at whatever you do. The tryouts are open for athletes of different sports. A kabaddi player, a wrestler, a boxer, anyone can participate in the tryouts and impress the talent scouts with their skills, strength and stamina.

How big is the platform of WWE tryouts?

It is a huge platform. You understand its value once you've qualified and you reach the USA. The feeling of representing a billion Indians on a global level becomes your biggest motivator. I have left my home, my son here (though I miss them a lot) to represent India on that stage.

It has been almost two years since you signed with the WWE, but you haven't yet managed to get TV time except for some battle royals for fillers. What can the future possibly hold for you?

Look, my prime target is to keep working hard and keep preparing that I am doing pretty well. I am giving my 100 per cent in preparing myself and keeping me ready for the big events and I am sure you'll definitely see the results soon.

How is the environment while training at the Performance Centre? What did you learn from the legends and stars of the show at the Performance Centre?

The atmosphere at the Performance Centre is very good. We get to train together with all the TV stars and legends. It is enriching to learn from their worth ethics and the experiences they share. Everyone there is very helpful and hospitable, you never really feel alone. The coaches and support staffs there ensure that you are comfortable and don't feel alienated in a different country. We live there as one big family.

What does Jinder Mahal tell you when you two meet?

He always motivates me and constantly tells me 'Kavita you are the first female wrestler from India so you will have to prove yourself and bring recognition for our country'. During the Wrestlemania as well, he told me that a lot of young Indian girls are looking up to me and that I have to inspire them with my work.

The Great Khali has been your guide and inspiration, what does he tell you now?

He has always worked towards producing more such wrestlers like him who could represent India in the WWE. He takes pride as a guru that one of his disciples has fulfilled his dream. He constantly motivates me. He personally invited me to his academy when I reached India, he gave me a warm welcome. It felt amazing.

You started a new trend by fighting in the traditional Indian attire. Why did you choose to wrestle in that?

There was deep thinking behind it. People have this perception that the female wrestlers in WWE can only fight in short dresses. So I decided to break that perception by picking up my traditional attire in order to send a message that you can wrestle in whatever attire you want. I also take pride in representing my culture at the global stage and nobody pressured me to not chose an attire of my choice.

RAW, Smackdown or NXT? Where would you like to see yourself in the next two years?

Without a doubt, RAW. Every wrestler wants to compete at the biggest stage. My aim is to become the first female WWE champion from India.

Who is your dream opponent at WWE?

I would love to fight against Ronda Rousey because she's the best professional wrestler in the world at the moment.