Kurt Angle announces opponent for farewell match at WWE Wrestlemania 35

He backed his statement by adding that Corbin was the one who made his life a living hell during the tenure as Raw general manager. Hence, he said it will be sweet retribution for himself if he can beat The Lone Wolf in the final match of his career.

This should not be a one-sided match as promised by WWE.com,

“Though the WWE Universe would love to see Angle ride off into the sunset after a victory against the detested Corbin, The Lone Wolf is a remorseless brawler who is capable of ending The Olympic Hero’s incredible career in painful fashion. Will Angle tame The Lone Wolf at WrestleMania? Find out Sunday, April 7, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

As per a storyline, Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin seemed evident to happen. But on paper, this is not a Wrestlemania-caliber match. Hence, the announcement of this matchup has been received in a negative way by the WWE Universe. As we saw in Chicago, the crowd were chanting the name of John Cena as they wanted the Cenation Leader to come back and retire Kurt Angle.

His career could have come to full circle in that case as the match has already been touted to be '17 years in the making’. Even Undertaker’s name was also in the mix, but even the Deadman was not considered for this matchup. The creative team have instead gone ahead to choose a name like Baron Corbin who has no experience whatsoever in a big stage like Wrestlemania. Hopefully, he can live up to the hype.

The farewell match of Kurt Angle has been under the microscope for quite sometime. There were some doubts whether this match would even happen considering the bad shape that the former general manager of WWE Raw has been in. But Wrestlemania is that particular event where heavyweight names hold more significance rather than regular roster members. Remember, Goldberg, headlining 'Mania a couple of years ago against the beast incarnate?

This time around, Kurt Angle may get a similar treatment in his final match of his WWE career. After all, he is the only Olympic Gold Medalist in the WWE. And giving a proper send-off is mandatory even if the quality is compromised. However, we do still believe that this man will prove us wrong.

Perhaps, one last time he will bring out the very best veteran instincts so that the departure is memorable. Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 35 marks his first and last solo pay-per-view match after returning to the WWE in 2017.

Despite getting a relatively weak opponent against him, it’s uncertain whether he gets one last victory. We doubt whether the big W will be waiting for him out there as he heads into the sunset. It won’t come as a surprise if he puts over a young talent like Baron Corbin by handing him the biggest win of his career.