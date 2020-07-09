Latest update on contract dispute between WWE and Rey Mysterio

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that this contract situation with Rey Mysterio isn’t a new issue within the WWE. Apparently the former world champion has been been working without a contract for months. It’s just that the dispute has come out in public in recent weeks.

This whole 'eye for an eye' program with Seth Rollins was built to hide this contract situation. Mysterio’s eye was infected, in a kayfabe way while the promotion reported him being in “critical condition.” It was noted that it was just a way to write Mysterio off WWE television. The company thought that he’d re-sign while returning but that's not the case.

"They worked under the basically 'okay I’ll work out this eye program,’ you know the original eye program when they took his eye out originally, I remember saying that if they don’t reach a deal that’l him being written off, but since they brought him back that’s when the whole thing that 'my eye may be done.’ I guess it was completely forgotten and I guess they thought he would sign, and then he didn’t sign." (Courtesy ringsidenews.com)

Dave Meltzer added to his report, disclosing the key reason behind this stagnant situation. Rey Mysterio had recently asked Vince McMahon for a hike in pay. Vince responded saying it was not a good time for this by pointing out how many people WWE had released in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The latest news is that WWE and the future Hall of Famer have reportedly been trying to work out some sort of a deal for a while now. WWE is obviously interested to keep Rey under their banner but at this point, he could show up on any wrestling promotion at any time. WWE can't take any legal step against him, either as the paper contract is out of date.

The assumption is that Rey Mysterio is still having negotiations with the promotion as he wants son Dominik to have a career here. Leaving on bad terms may not be good for the newly introduced name of Raw roster. These two have been involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins and his stable which will produce an "Eye for an Eye Match" at Extreme Rules.

Going by the rules dictated on WWE.Com, Mysterio or Rollins will have to be the winner only by taking out the opponent's eye. The brutal stipulation could be used to permanently write The Master of 619 off WWE TV in case the contract dispute doesn't get settled. In that case, Mysterio will end up becoming the victim of the Monday Night Messiah on July 19th.