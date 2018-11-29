Major changes expected at WWE TLC main event after Strowman’s surgery

Now WWE.com has given updates on Braun Strowman surgery. The operation performed at Birmingham, Alabama was successful. But the shattered elbow might take longer than expected to heal. Reports that the monster among men will not be available at WWE TLC have been doing the rounds latelt. Hence, there could be an alteration in the aforementioned match.

WrestleVotes gave updates on this situation and stated that a multi-person match will replace the original bout between Strowman and Corbin,

“Hearing Braun Strowman may indeed be out past the TLC PPV, and they are preparing to make the TLC match involving Baron Corbin a multi-man contest similar to the 2012 TLC PPV.”

The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock pic.twitter.com/FedLhQ3HEz — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2018

According to the source, the situation would be somewhat similar to the 2012 edition of TLC, where CM Punk was supposed to defend his WWE Championship against Ryback in a TLC match. But he was unable to compete due to a knee injury. Hence the officials changed the match into a six-man tag team match. The Shield debuted on this very night against the team of Ryback, Kane and Daniel Bryan.

In this case, the three names on one side should be Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. Finn Balor and Elias will be the two opponents for them based on the current storyline on WWE Raw. A third member will be revealed in due course if the singles match gets scrapped from the match card.

The Dirty Sheets reported that WWE considered an alternative plan for WWE TLC, too. They wanted to bring Kurt Angle to replace Braun Strowman against the acting WWE Raw GM. Even Bray Wyatt was considered for a comeback to set up a new angle. But the officials might have considered these as random bookings and did not proceed. So chances are high at this point to see a six-man tag team match with the monster among men as the third member.