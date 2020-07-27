Major spoiler on a title change on this week’s WWE Raw

WWE Chief Brand Officer mentioned that neither Asuka nor Banks won that match and thus the status of the title is up in the air right now. A real champion will be determined after tonight where these two fight each other with the title hanging in the balance. We may not have to wait until Raw to find out the result, as the winner could have already been disclosed on social media.

Sasha Banks posted a photo on Twitter as well as her Instagram account where she's been seen posing with two belts. The RAW Women's Championship belt apparently has her side-plates attached to it, not Asuka's that hints we are almost guaranteed to get a new champion ahead of SummerSlam 2020.

It should be noted that since Asuka has never lost her belt, her side plates were still on display on the belt despite Banks possessing the title on RAW & SmackDown. The change was noticed as WWE has already taped the Title match after last week's RAW. So The Boss could've won it, got them changed sometime this week, and then accidentally posted it on the internet.

WWE's championship scenario will have a massive change following this title change on Raw. As reported earlier, there have been plans for a wrestler to injure Kairi Sane to write her off WWE programming since her contract is about to expire within a few weeks. That wrestler would go on to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2020.

The Wrestling Observer reported that Natalya was originally supposed to be the one to injure Sane to plant the seeds of a feud against Asuka and the culminate a match at SummerSlam. But the plans changed as her husband, TJ Wilson, got sick and she was advised to stay at home by WWE's doctors.

"The idea as of yesterday was for Kairi Sane to be injured and the person who injures her - who by TV tonight looks to be Shayna Baszler and Baszler was brought back as a back-up to injure Kairi Sane and it looks like she's going to be the back-up because Natalya was originally scripted in that role, but she's been kept off. As far as I know, Natalya does not have COVID, but she's been off for weeks."

WWE then brought back Shayna Baszler to the scene to replace Natalya in the attacker's position, so that she could end up facing Asuka for the title. If Sasha Banks ends up winning the title, tonight then this match won't be intact on SummerSlam card as a heel vs heel lineup isn't expected. Rather, WWE must have restructured their plans around the Raw Women's Championship over the past few days.