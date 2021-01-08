Major spoiler on Daniel Bryan main-eventing WWE Wrestlemania 37

Royal Rumble 2021 is inching closer and the winner of that match will take a spot in one of the potential marquee matches waiting for the Show of Shows. It seems Daniel Bryan is now leading the race of capturing the main event spot of WrestleMania after declaring his intention to take down Roman Reigns, down the line.

As per the latest odds released by Sky Bet, Bryan is 2/1 favorite to win the 30-man Rumble match and progress to the Universal Championship match at the Grandest Stage.

Daniel Bryan was the first WWE Superstar to officially enter the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. On the 2020 Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX, he defeated Jey Uso in a singles match after which he spoke with Kayla Braxton in the backstage and said there is one thing he's always wanted to do in his life, and that's winning a Royal Rumble Match.

Bryan then declared his spot for the 30-Man Rumble match at this month's pay-per-view. Later on, in an episode of Talking Smack, he confronted Roman Reigns' manager Paul Heyman to gloat how he's the better wrestler than Reigns. Bryan then also made his intentions clear to win the Rumble and face the Head of the Table in a title match.

The leader of the YES Nation has recently confirmed that his WWE contract is expiring soon, and the company is transitioning him into a part-time wrestler. He revealed the same during an interview with BT Sport to whom he revealed that parenthood is now his top priority.

He still loves pro wrestling, but he's looking to become a 'full-time dad and a part-time wrestler.' So WrestleMania 37 might be just a proper send-off for a full-timer Bryan when he returns to the main event of the Showcase of Immortals after a gap of seven years.

Interestingly, Wrestling Observer noted just a couple of days ago that WWE will likely have Daniel Bryan or WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 with the below statement.

“Right now it would look like Bryan and Goldberg would be the top contenders for the Reigns match at Mania. Bryan gives you the better match and Goldberg gives him the more mainstream interest which is kind of sad when you bring in a guy whose prime year would be 23 years earlier instead of having a series of challenges ready that people should care about more because of being current.”

This past Monday Night on Raw, Goldberg returned during the Legends Night and booked himself into a storyline on Raw as he now faces Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021. So he's unlikely to return to SmackDown, anyway, leaving the challenger's spot for Universal Title open for Daniel Bryan as WrestleMania season approaches.