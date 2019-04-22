Major spoiler on future of WWE Raw & Smackdown women’s titles

However, a question remains on whether WWE will unify these two championships. WWE has not confirmed anything regarding this but cagesideseats.com came up with a significant update on the women's division championships.

The reliable source hinted that WWE officials want Becky Lynch to defend both Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships, simultaneously. Therefore, there is no way that the titles will be unified but they add that the title can be carried in a cross-brand way for now. The women's division tag team championships will also function in a similar way as The IIconics will defend their belts on both Raw and Smackdown. They may visit NXT in the near future to have a title match, as well.

So, new challengers are needed for the champions to defend their title. As for The IIconics, Asuka and Kairi Sane should be their first solid opponents according to the ongoing storyline on Smackdown. As for Becky Lynch, she will have separate opponents on Raw and Smackdown.

As seen during last week's Raw, Lacey Evans defeated Natalya to win a number one contender's match. So she will challenge The Man for the Raw Women's Championship only. On the other hand, Charlotte Flair will renew her rivalry against Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship. (Reported by wrestlingINC.com) WWE has already announced a face-off segment between the pair for this week's Smackdown.

The source further added that there are talks within the creative team to send Becky Lynch to Raw permanently in the near future. In that case, she will drop the Smackdown women's title to The Queen. This will leave her on the Raw brand with the red-strapped belt only and thereby separate the two titles on their respective rosters.

This might happen at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event where Becky Lynch may defend the two women's titles on the same night. But for now, she looks forward to making these two the most relevant belts in WWE. Check out her comments from an interview with the People,

"Now I have two giant targets on my back, and I know that everybody’s going to be trying to take me down and pay your due. The goal now is to make these titles the most talked about ones in all of WWE. It’s to make these the most relevant titles in all of WWE. So that’s double duty, and it’s one thing to get to the mountain top, but it’s a whole another thing to stay there. And now I’m going to have a lot of people trying to knock me off."