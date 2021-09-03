Major update on WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas

Earlier this year, the same format was retained for the 37th edition of 'Mania with minimum fans in attendance and it appears the tradition could continue through next year.

In early 2021, WWE announced WrestleMania 38 for Sunday, April 3, 2022, from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas while they also confirmed WrestleMania 39 for Sunday, April 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

According to Fightful Select, the backstage reception to a two-night WrestleMania event has been positive, and hence it won't be a surprise if WrestleMania 38 ends up becoming another two-night event.

The working plan internally as of last week was to host the Dallas show across a couple of nights. The latest plan is for WrestleMania 38 to take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

If the COVID-19 pandemic situation doesn't get out of hands, then this should be the first two-night WrestleMania amid full fan attendance. (AT&T Stadium is projected to bring in 100,000 fans, per night to break earlier records)

More updates from Wrestling Observer stated that a two-night event for WrestleMania 38 is being discussed, internally while officials have not made the final decision yet. Nothing is confirmed until WWE announces it, but many higher-ups within WWE have been notified about the change of plans.

It was also noted that company officials are going through the economics and business projections so that a concrete plan could be presented. Only then they could take the final decision of hosting WrestleMania 38 in a two-night event just like WrestleMania 36 and 37.

Earlier in January 2021, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon noted in an interview with TV Insider that they plan on returning to one-night WrestleMania from next year onward.

“We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times [pandemic]. We have plans to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course, we will see what happens this year. We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world.”

Hence, the latest reports indicate a big change in plans for the Biggest Event of the Year in Dallas which will reportedly feature Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as the headliner. Confirmations regarding the show format as well as the main event should be officially notified in due course.