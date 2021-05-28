Manny Pacquiao's return-fight alters WWE SummerSlam 2021 date?

However, recent reports claim that the date has internally been moved and the event could take place on a Saturday instead of a usual Sunday night slot.



WWE SummerSlam 2021 is now reportedly scheduled for Saturday, August 21, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast (who recently broke multiple WWE-related stories).

Sports Business Journal noted that “The weekend of Aug. 21-22 is under consideration” while Brad Shepard has also mentioned the same.



Zarian added that his sources were “very surprised” by this Saturday booking, which could be an internal error of dates. @Wrestlevotes reports that the Saturday date is currently “provisional” to the company.

They also noted that the other date, Sunday, August 22 is shown as “holds” on an internal schedule while WWE is preferring to host SummerSlam on a Saturday.





Speaking of August 22, WWE will have some major competition if the biggest event of the summer goes down from Vegas. On that night Manny Pacquiao will return to the boxing ring, as announced on May 21st.

With Pacquiao scheduled to fight Errol Spence Jr. PBC FOX in a boxing match, WWE wouldn’t have the biggest draw in town. This is one of the biggest supposed reasons why WWE could be moving SummerSlam 2021 to August 21st, a Saturday night.

Pacquiao vs Spence Jr. will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is about a 5-minute drive from Allegiant Stadium, the reported venue for WWE’s annual PPV event.



Andrew Zarian tweeted out to report that he can "confirm that SummerSlam will take place at Allegiant Stadium.”

It was then followed by from WrestleVotes saying, “The rumors of SummerSlam from Las Vegas taking place outside of a Sunday are correct according to a source. Hearing that internally the show is listed for Saturday night 8/21.”





WWE has been considering hosting SummerSlam 2021 in an outdoor setup for the first time since 1992 at the Wembley Stadium in England. Allegiant Stadium does not have a retractable roof but it allows for an outdoor setting with its special roof and doors.

The home turf of the NFL’s Raiders has a capacity of 65,000 fans for NFL games and 61,000 for soccer games, but it can expand up to 72,000 people.



Sports Business Journal additionally reports that WWE is overall considering six NFL stadiums to host SummerSlam, according to their source.

Those venues are Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Dolphins), SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles (Rams/Chargers), NRG Stadium in Houston (Texans), MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (Giants/Jets), Nissan Stadium in Nashville (Titans), and Allegiant Stadium.