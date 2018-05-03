More matches confirmed for WWE Backlash and Smackdown

The US title, initially a part of Smackdown, has had quite an interesting run in the recent past. Randy Orton lost the title to Jinder Mahal at Wrestlemania. Two weeks later, Jinder lost it to Jeff Hardy after his trade to WWE Raw. Just a day later, Hardy was drafted to Smackdown Live and eventually brought the title back to the Tuesday Night show. Couple of weeks later, he successfully defended the title against Jinder Mahal at Greatest Royal Rumble PPV.

In the meantime, Randy Orton, who was waiting for his contractual rematch which he hasn't received as yet. So, on this past episode of Smackdown Live, he had an encounter with Jeff Hardy and took full advantage to hit an RKO on the champ, out of nowhere. Thereafter, WWE.com confirmed this matchup between the two veterans,

“Randy Orton will attempt to unseat United States Champion Jeff Hardy at WWE Backlash in what promises to be a knock-down, drag-out fight for the title.

What will happen when WWE's Apex Predator squares off with The Charismatic Enigma for the United States Championship? Find out at WWE Backlash, streaming live this Sunday at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Technically, there can’t be a better matchup, than this. These two have had numerous matches in the WWE over the last decade and both are Grand Slam winners and future Hall of Famers. So, we can certainly expect a benchmark match between these veterans at Backlash.

The second matchup which was confirmed and this one will take place on next week’s Smackdown Live. The former members of Absolution, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville are now part of the blue brand roster. So, they went to seek a title opportunity from their former mentor, Paige, who refused them a chance at the title.



@RealPaigeWWE missed a huge opportunity... her in a position of power with us on the ground floor to get it done... #nobrainer — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 2, 2018

We get it @RealPaigeWWE you might be a little drunk with power right now... but we forgive you! — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 2, 2018

As per the GM’s words, the Absolution exists, no more. So, they are on their own on Smackdown Live. In addition, it was later announced that Becky Lynch will go one-on-one against Mandy Rose, next week. This will be the first-time ever matchup between these two ladies. Paige, also confirmed that Mandy and Sonya should stop using her theme song now that the dominant faction has disbanded.