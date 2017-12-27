Multiple big names confirmed to enter WWE Royal Rumble 2018 match

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Unlike the previous Royal Rumble PPVs, the next edition will contain not one but two separate battle royal matches with championship opportunities waiting for the winners.

The original Rumble winner will get to feature in the main event of Wrestlemania whereas there will be women’s match, as well. The winner is likely to get a chance to challenge either the Raw or Smackdown women’s champion, as per her choice.

With January 28th inching closer to us, the superstars are gearing up for a lifetime opportunity which can change the career. Until this week, we had two names who entered themselves to the 31st edition of the Royal Rumble PPV. Elias was the first one to enter the men’s match whereas Naomi entered herself into the women’s fray.

Following this week’s Raw and Smackdown Live, we now have multiple more names who will be seen in the prestigious battle royal. Perhaps the most dominant force in the women’s division today, Asuka has entered herself into the women’s division matchup.



Alexa Bliss was seen gloating about how she is the innovator of the historical edition of the match when Asuka put her down with a kick and said she is coming after her title by winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

Two more threats are coming after Bliss following last night’s Smackdown Live. After Naomi volunteering herself, it was her rival, Ruby Riott who declared her intentions to go after the former champion by entering the Rumble match, as well. It is likely that she will bring all the members of her squad, as well.

Also, Natalya appeared in a Smackdown fallout interview to announce her Rumble entry confirming her career is not over. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura were getting along until last night. They had a backstage confrontation after which it was confirmed that the two powerful superstars will enter the men’s Royal Rumble match. All in all, we can say this is just the beginning of the Road to Wrestlemania.