Multiple Hall of Famers scheduled for WWE return

Bengaluru, January 5: WWE intends to kick off the year 2018 in a big way and like every year, there will be the annual Royal Rumble event in the end of the January to begin the road to Wrestlemania.

In addition, we will have a celebration on WWE Monday Night Raw just one week before the Royal Rumble on the historic occasion of 25th anniversary of the show.

Apart from that, a path-breaking concept will come to fruition when the Mixed Match Challenge begins on the Facebook platform. For the very first time a wrestling show will be showcased live on the social media platform. One male superstar will team up with a female superstar to take on another such pair.

The winner will receive an amount of $100000 that will be used for charity. Recently, WWE came up with the announcement that a WWE Hall of Famer will grace the commentary table for this show. The legend in discussion is the 2017 Class of Inductee, Beth Phoenix.

Check out the confirmations from WWE.com,

“As revealed by newly-announced WWE Mixed Match Challenge hosts Renee Young and Byron Saxton on Facebook Live today, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the announce team for the Facebook Watch exclusive show. The Glamazon will certainly provide a unique perspective on the ground-breaking Facebook Watch show, beginning Jan. 16 at 10 ET/ 7 PT.”

The hosts Byron Saxton and Renee Young first broke the news via a Facebook video after which the former Women's Champion expreseed her excitement to be part of the show.

We’re booked..assignment TBD...we’ll for be in catering for sure! https://t.co/FNt8zrsNfz — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 3, 2018

Apart from her, two more WWE Hall of Famers will return on the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw. The veteran announcer and perhaps the greatest one of all time, Jim Ross was asked on Twitter of his presence by a fan on the monumental occasion, to which the greatest commentator gave a positive nod to the question.

He also confirmed that Jerry 'the king' Lawler will accompany him on that night to make a reunion of the 90s. So, we will be hearing the two iconic voices of the flagship show on January 22nd to relive the old WWE days, once again.