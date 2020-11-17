New WWE Champion crowned on Raw; Updated Survivor Series 2020 card

The WWE Championship changed hands last night to set up a mega match this Sunday night which was referred to as the modern-day take of the iconic rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, by WWE Legend Triple H.

Last night's WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton to capture the most coveted prize in sports entertainment. This is the second time that Drew has captured the belt after Orton won the title back at Hell In a Cell on October 25 inside the steel structure.

Due to the title change, Drew McIntyre will now face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title champion vs. champion match at the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view edition. This is one night of the year when champions from the red brand collide with the champions of the blue brand in a brand supremacy war.

While Drew McIntyre has been the flag bearer of Monday Night Raw aka the top babyfaces player of the brand for the whole of 2020, Roman Reigns is considered the franchise player of the company. So, this will be a battle between two of the very bests, this Sunday night.

Earlier rumours suggested that the creative team may not put these two in a match just because they don't want anyone of them to get pinned or submitted. But it seems Vince McMahon and his writers' team have decided to pull the trigger.

Meanwhile, another change was made to the Survivor Series lineup on Raw as Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been pulled out from the Women's Raw Team. Rose and Brooke were replaced by Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans.

An injury angle was played where Rose was attacked by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler who damaged her arms with the help of the steel ring steps. Brooke was later attacked by Reckoning of RETRIBUTION faction during a backstage segment.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce later announced that Brooke and Rose are injured and they won't be able to compete at Sunday's pay-per-view event.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live on November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the updated card of the show following this week’s Raw,

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 Superstars TBA)