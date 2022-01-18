New WWE Royal Rumble participants, Elimination Chamber 2022 and more announced

In the opening segment of Raw, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop had a face-off in the ring. The chitchat was interrupted by Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan who went on to declare their entries into the Women’s Rumble match.

Later, Becky Lynch and Doudrop also Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag team contest. With Belair and Morgan’s entry, only 9 spots remain open for the 2022 Women’s Rumble.

From the Men’s division, Kevin Owens is the latest entry to the melee. Owens hosted The Kevin Owens Show with Seth Rollins being the guest. It was then when Owens announced that he’s going to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Plus, The Prizefighter also Owens proposed that he should face Rollins at WrestleMania 38 for the Universal Championship after both of them win at the Royal Rumble. With Owens’ entry, 15 spots are left open for the Men’s Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled to take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The updated card following Raw goes as follows:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, 15 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

WWE to return to Jeddah for WWE Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19. https://t.co/u7ep2HJEKa — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2022

Elimination Chamber 2022 set for Saudi Arabia

WWE has also confirmed that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, next month. The company will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19 for the next WWE Network Specials following Royal Rumble 2022.

Elimination Chamber 2022 will be held at a new venue built, in 2021. Named the Jeddah Super Dome, the venue is being billed as the world’s largest pillarless Superdome. WWE previously hosted shows at the King Abdullah International Stadium when in Jeddah.

In more announcements, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was confirmed to make his return on next week’s Raw which will be the go-home edition for Royal Rumble 2022. He will feature in a weigh-in segment with Bobby Lashley before they collide at Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship.

Next week’s WWE Raw will also feature an Academic Challenge segment between Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable).

A series of tests will be held to prove which team is mentally superior. If RK-Bro can win the challenge then they will be granted a rematch for the Raw tag team championships, possibly at the Rumble.

NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw @MaryseMizanin's BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION and you know @mikethemiz is going to make sure it is the best ever! 🎈🎁🎂 pic.twitter.com/SQlhI47tIy — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2022

Finally, The Miz will throw the biggest birthday party extravaganza for his wife Maryse before they take out The Grit Couple (WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix) at Royal Rumble. This week, Maryse hit Beth with a purse that had a brick in it.