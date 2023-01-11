NXT Vengeance Day 2023: WWE announces co-main-event Championship Matches

To start promotion around the upcoming show, the two main event contenders for the night have already been announced as the 2023 New Year's Evil special episode went off the air.

As seen during last night's NXT episode, Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller via Count-Out to retain his NXT Championship. In a strange set of incidents, the ring ropes broke during the match not once but twice.

The second time the ring gave out, the challenger Waller fell out to the floor and he was unable to return to the ring within the referee's ten-count. As a result, Breakker was declared to be the winner.

Since the win didn't make happy both the champion and the challenger, it was announced by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels by the end of the NXT New Year's Evil that Breakker and Waller will compete in a rematch at Vengeance Day.

To avoid any sort of count-out situation, the rematch was announced inside a Steel Cage. Previously, Waller won the inaugural Men's Division Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline to secure a shot at the NXT Championship.

Coming to the NXT Women's Championship, this belt will also be on the line at NXT Vengeance Day. Roxanne Perez will defend against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin as these two are the new number-one contenders for the title.

The main event match of NXT New Year's Evil featured a huge 20-woman number-one contender's battle royal to determine who would be the next in line for a shot at Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Title.

The Toxic Attraction members, Dolin and Jayne were the final duo who ended up eliminating each other from the ring at the same time. The two fell to the floor from the middle rope as the referees were unable to declare a winner.

Eventually, the two match officials consulted and announced both these two to be the winners after which Perez came out on the ramp, and the Triple Threat title defense for her was confirmed for Vengeance Day PLE.

Perez became the new NXT Champion by defeating the former Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose on the December 13 episode of NXT. Rose was fired from WWE the day after she lost to The Prodigy due to her adultery content on FanTime page.

Now, Jayne and Dolin will be the two firsts in line to go after Perez's title, almost a month from now. The duo is two-time former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions but this is going to be their first singles title match opportunity.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event takes place Saturday, February 4 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The current match card for the show stands as follows:

- Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne - Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship

- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship