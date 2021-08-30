Popular WWE Superstar Paige getting ready for an in-ring return?

And as a result of that career-threatening injury, WWE also made her announce an official retirement, the night after WrestleMania 34 at the same venue where she made a historic debut.

Now that the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Christian Cage made their returns to the ring overcoming similar neck injuries, chances are high that the former Divas Champion could also make a comeback.

That was in fact teased by the former star herself as Paige tweeted a few hours ago indicating that she would like to wrestle once again.

"I’m not done yet. [flexed bicep emoji],” the short statement in the tweet said.

Paige did a Twitch stream earlier when said that she’s working hard to come back to wrestling, according to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture.

The source also added that she wants it to be a surprise return like Edge and hence doesn’t plan on telling anyone when it’ll happen. While the anti-Diva can't be back soon, she’s mentally ready for it and hence plans to record her progress.

I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021

As noted, Paige hasn’t worked a match since December of 2017 where she was first detected with a numb neck that could cause a paralytic condition due to bad bumps in the ring. Afterwards, she underwent multiple surgeries to gain strength in her neck.

“You guys I’m getting stronger,” Paige tweeted out in July of this year.

“Squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton, but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself.”

While the popular belief is that the UK-native will make her in-ring return in WWE, her time with the company is actually coming to an end. During a recent Twitch stream, she herself revealed that her contract will end soon — June 2022 to be precise.

“My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract.” (Transcription by Fightful Select)

It was in November of 2019 that Paige re-signed a multi-year deal with WWE that was supposed to last until 2023, according to a report by PWInsider, at that time.

Since her retirement, WWE utilized her in various roles, such as General Manager of SmackDown, manager of the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), and a contributor to WWE Backstage on FS1.